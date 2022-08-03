Read on www.wgrz.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. Lesinski
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Big News About LeBron James On Thursday
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, LeBron James is officially eligible to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
No football for Elmira Notre Dame this season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most storied football programs will not play this season. Elmira Notre Dame High School will not field an 8-Man football team in 2022 as confirmed by Section IV Athletics on Thursday. Section IV cites low roster numbers for the Crusaders heading into the season. The section also […]
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
Second Southern Tier School Announces There Will Be No Football This Year
On Wednesday, August 3, members of the Sayre School District school board decided, out of safety concerns raised by its coach and by parents, to pull its varsity football program this upcoming school year and look for other schools that might allow its senior students to join their team. When...
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
NBA・
Knicks Discuss 3-Way Donovan Mitchell Trade with Lakers, Jazz
This deal could give all three teams what they’re looking for this offseason.
'A Sticking Point': Why Quentin Grimes is Holding Up Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade
Which young star are the Knicks doing their utmost to protect?
Largest crowd for a Bills practice turns out for their hot team on a hot night
Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - 35,911 fans at a practice on a sultry summer night should give you an indication of just how hot the expectations are for the Buffalo Bills.
CNY goalie staying close to home, commits to play soccer at Syracuse University
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York girls soccer goalie who led all of Section III in saves last season has decided to stay close to home to play college soccer next year. Central Square’s Samantha Haley announced on Instagram that she has verbally committed to play soccer at Syracuse University next fall.
Bills: 70,000 tickets distributed for Friday's 'Red & Blue' practice
The Buffalo Bills have handed out a ton of tickets for their annual “Red & Blue” training camp practice at Highmark Stadium. This year’s is slated for Friday with gates opening at 3 p.m. The team announced last week that tickets were all sold out. The Bills...
NewsChannel 36
Cornell Quarterback Shares Story of Overcoming Adversity through NIL Deal
CORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Cornell quarterback Jameson Wang signed a NIL deal with Degree's "Breaking Limits" campaign to share how he has overcome adversity as an Asian football player. "Breaking Limits" is the industry's first NIL initiative, and aims to give athletes a platform to share their stories of overcoming...
Former Hoo Diana Ordóñez Ties NWSL Rookie Scoring Record
The former UVA star striker scored her seventh goal of the season for the Courage
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Southern Tier's HS Basketball Players Compete in Summer Hoops Festival
For the last 10 Summers, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York has brought together regional teams from around the state to compete here in Binghamton for the Summer Hoops Festival. This weekend, both girls and boys from high school's around the Southern Tier joined forces to take on squads from the likes of Buffalo, Rochester, Suffolk and more.
First Section II champs in Colonie history honor coach (w/photo gallery)
COLONIE — Fifty years ago, Colonie High won its first Section II baseball title. And on Friday, July 29, members of the team, and other athletes from the classes of […]
