Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
New water pipeline planned for Eureka by 2024
EUREKA, Mo. – A company will start installing a new water pipeline this winter to supply Eureka with water from a St. Louis County system. Missouri American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, announced plans Thursday after the organization reached an agreement with the City of Eureka. The company has acquired access to the City of Eureka’s water and wastewater systems.
Mother, daughter lead historic Southwest Airlines flight to St. Louis
A historic Southwest Airlines flight recently landed in St. Louis. In July, Holly Petitt and Keely Petitt became the first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo to lead a Southwest Airlines flight.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
A Missouri News Network analysis points to a race gap in those who receive pardons. State officials say they don't know the race of applicants.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
informnny.com
Empire State Weekly: Attorney General warns of crypto crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York officials issue a new warning to potential cryptocurrency investors as the market experiences a cryptocurrency crash, according to Attorney General Letitia James. The Office of the Attorney General is now seeking those who have had their accounts or withdrawals frozen by crypto businesses.
Fireproof mansion designed by Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis architects
ST. LOUIS – A million-dollar mansion built in the early 20th century and designed by one of St. Louis’ preeminent architectural firms at the time has gone on the market. Located on a private street in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, 27 Woodson Terrace is less than a mile away from Forest Park.
informnny.com
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire
LIND, Wash. (AP) — A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook...
scenicstates.com
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
fox5ny.com
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
informnny.com
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr....
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
EPA orders St. Louis shop to stop selling illegal pesticides
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a St. Louis pest control shop to stop selling and distributing pesticides that were not compliant with federal law.
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
informnny.com
California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said...
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson address first meeting of Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee hears from Governor Mike Parson during its first meeting in Jefferson City today. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the Department of Natural Resources to form the committee to address drought conditions in the state last month. A drought alert was declared for 53 counties in Missouri.
informnny.com
Answers to NYs semi-automatic rifle application
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Confusion still remains over some of the new state gun laws that will take effect next month. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige did some digging to get answers on the application process for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle. Starting September, you must be 21 or older to...
Missouri sales tax holiday: When it is, and what you need to know
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teachers and families are gearing up to head back to school. That means it’s also time for Missouri’s tax-free weekend. The holiday on state sales tax begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. That doesn’t mean...
Downtown St. Louis study highlights major economic impact amid concerns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new study examines the regional impact that Downtown St. Louis has on the rest of the region. Among the key findings are that its economic impact is greater than its size. Boosters for the area argue that the success of Downtown is critical to the prosperity of the region. The […]
