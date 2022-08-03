ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

27 First News

James Watt, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Watt, 82, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at Maplecrest Nursing Home. Jim was born February 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Margaret Wilson Watt. A lifelong resident of Struthers, Jim graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1958.
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., 64, passed away early Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a brief illness. Butch was born November 27, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dale and Ellen Hall Haag. A...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” James Moncrief, 80, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness. He was born May 28, 1942 in Mobile, Alabama, the son of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Beverly J. Jackson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Beverly was born July 13, 1937, in Eckhart, Maryland, the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Lehr Muir, and came to the Youngstown area in 1957.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Girard, OH
Austintown, OH
Ohio Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Youngstown, OH
Deer Park, OH
Girard, OH
Elyria, OH
27 First News

William F. Adams, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Adams, 84, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. William was born July 6, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Frances McCoy Adams and was a...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

William “Bill” R. Edwards, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” R. Edwards, 91, passed away peacefully with his son’s at his bedside on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut. Bill was born January 26, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late William and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson. On July 6, 1963,...
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
27 First News

James M. Calhoun, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun. After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later...
SHARON, PA
27 First News

John E. “Jack” Altier, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Altier died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side. Jack was born on May 24, 1933, in Girard, Ohio and has been a lifelong resident. He was the son of John and Mary (Vitacula) Altier.
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Cloy H. Stewart, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloy H. Stewart, 94, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at Hampton Woods in Poland. He was born June 25, 1928 at his family’s home on the dairy farm, a son of James Alexander and Mable Mae (Snyder) Stewart and had been a lifelong area resident.
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
27 First News

Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., Dorset, Ohio

DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., age 59, died in Ashtabula, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1962, in Trenton, Michigan, the son of Carolyn Jean (Policht) and Harry Alger Trouten, Sr. Harry graduated from high school in 1980, and went on...
DORSET, OH
27 First News

James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert C. Faler, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Faler, Sr., 98 of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. If you knew Bob you would know what character he was. He was a proud, kind, wonderful man. Bob was always found in his barn working on some kind of project or activity. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his vast knowledge and experiences. Bob was a proud family man and always put them first.
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

