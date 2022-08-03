ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

Felon Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man in Noise Dispute to Stand Trial

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Trial Date Set for Young Man Accused in Racial Killing at MoVal Party

A Sept. 8 trial date was confirmed Friday for a young man accused in a racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old partygoer in Moreno Valley. Darren Peter Zesk, 20, of Riverside is charged with first-degree murder, special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating a hate crime, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the 2020 slaying of Massai Cole of Inglewood.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Trio pleads not guilty to charges in the murder of man found in burning vehicle in Thermal

Three suspects arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges today.    Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of murder, arson on property and having a fire explosive, along with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence The post Trio pleads not guilty to charges in the murder of man found in burning vehicle in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
foxla.com

Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
HIGHLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Banning, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Banning, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Two Convicted Felons In Jail For Allegedly Having Loaded 9mm Firearm

Two convicted felons were behind bars Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a loaded firearm in Perris. Amanda Renee Rico, 33, and Richard Pio Rodriguez, 23, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and felons in possession of ammunition, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Rodriguez was also arrested on suspicion of violating his parole.
PERRIS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Impersonating Cop in Anaheim

A certified public accountant was charged Friday with impersonating a police officer in Anaheim. Richard Charles Phillip Moore, 35, is charged with being a prohibited person owning ammunition and possession of a deadly weapon — a leaded cane, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, petty theft and fraudulent impersonation of a peace officer, according to court records.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felons#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
mynewsla.com

Convicted Rapist Pleads Guilty to Exposing Himself in Buena Park

A 33-year-old convicted rapist pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. Ismael Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor county of indecent exposure. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in November 2014 to raping his live-in girlfriend in Anaheim and...
BUENA PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision

Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation

One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com

Third Person Charged in Death of Man Found in Vehicle in Thermal

The third suspect arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal was charged Wednesday. Ireneo Dominguez Lagunes, 56, was charged with felony counts of committing arson on a property, having a fire explosive and being an accessory aid. The other two suspects were charged...
THERMAL, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto

A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit

A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
UPLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy