Zach Wilson with another solid practice in Jets' scrimmage
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson took the field at MetLife Stadium for the first time since last season and put together another solid practice. That’s promising news for the New York Jets and their second-year quarterback. “I really thought it was really good,” coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson’s performance Saturday night. Wilson was unofficially 12 of 19 — including four drops by receivers — for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Jets prepare for their first preseason game next Thursday night at Philadelphia.
Osorio's brace helps Toronto hold off Nashville 4-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored two first-half goals to help Toronto FC hold off Nashville SC 4-3 on Saturday. Osorio had goals in the 19th and 44th minutes for Toronto (7-12-5), giving him eight on the season. Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 41st minute for Nashville (8-8-9) and Teal Bunbury found the net four minutes into stoppage time to knot the score at 2-2 at halftime. Toronto regained the lead on Federico Bernardeschi’s PK score in the 54th minute and Lorenzo Insigne made it 4-2 with a goal in the 77th — his first of the season.
Giants bust out of slump, beat A's 7-3 for Rodon's 10th win
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, Joey Bart also connected, and the slumping San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Saturday. Carlos Rodón allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings for his team-leading 10th victory as the Giants won for the fourth time in 16 games since the All-Star break. “It felt good to do something today. A good team win,” Wade said. “We’re starting to click a little bit on both sides of the ball. Anytime at full health I think we’re pretty good.” The Giants have been banged up and missing key pieces for much of the season but got shortstop Brandon Crawford and outfielder Joc Pederson back in the lineup for the third Bay Bridge rivalry game this year.
