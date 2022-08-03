Joe Mullins Declares Himself and His Companies ‘Insolvent,’ ‘Riddled with Debt’ and ‘Potentially Bankrupt’

Read on flaglerlive.com
Jaytona
3d ago
I thought he runs the country ? The people who vote should check these guys business records first.His eago is larger than his forehead.

Annette
3d ago
Is anyone surprised? Flagler County doesn't seem to be spending money wisely! Don't even get me started on Palm Coast!

Jennifer Abdullah
3d ago
Maybe he should sell the two sports cars he was pulled over in...stating that he owns this County!!!

theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
flaglerlive.com
Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord
At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 6, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
WCJB
Ocala City Council will host a special meeting to decide how to proceed with the Rojas Vs Ocala court case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council will hold a special meeting to decide how to move forward with the court case, Rojas Vs Ocala on Friday. The meeting will start at 12 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers on the second floor of city hall.
palmcoastobserver.com
Rape suspect from Maryland caught in Palm Coast
A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection to a rape case in that state is booked into the Green Roof Inn after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted the United States Marshals Office in his capture. Shawn Patrick Scott — a resident of Glen Burnie, Maryland — was arrested...
ormondbeachobserver.com
'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here
There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
click orlando
Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
fox35orlando.com
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
globalmunchkins.com
Your Home Away From Home: 10 of the Best AirBNBs in Daytona Beach
AirBNBing a Daytona Beach property is often the way to go. With beautiful locations and affordable prices it often beats out most hotels. Let’s check out the best airbnbs in Daytona Beach. In Daytona Beach, a majority of places listed on AirBNB are actually condos. Most of them are...
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
A no limits approach to life in Daytona
Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
WCTV
Magbanua transported to state prison, begins serving life sentence in Dan Markel’s murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Corrections records show that Katherine Magbanua has now been booked into state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel. Magbanua was picked up from the Leon County Jail at 3:03 a.m. Thursday, Leon County court...
Marconews.com
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Daytona Beach airport, VSO deputies launch K9s & K9s program
The traveling public expects a high degree of security when going through the nation’s airports. Safety and security are of the highest priority at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials stated in a news release. The airport partners with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, which includes 24-hour coverage with a K9 team — the airport has four K9 teams in all.
