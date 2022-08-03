Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach

Read on mynewsla.com
Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor's apartment
An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week.
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Bar Brawl Knife Attack
A man and woman were charged Friday in connection with a melee in a Costa Mesa nightclub parking lot that left three victims stabbed. Tremere Robert Armani Mason, 23, of Newport Beach, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of battery. He also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
1 dead in Long Beach shooting; suspect surrenders more than 3 hours later
A man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Friday afternoon, and the Long Beach Police Department advised residents to evacuate or shelter in place for hours before the suspect surrendered. The victim, a man, was shot in the upper body in the 3100 block of West Spring Street at about 3:22 p.m., and though […]
￼Suspect faces felony charges for attack on woman in Hollywood
A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault by...
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
Trial Date Set for Young Man Accused in Racial Killing at MoVal Party
A Sept. 8 trial date was confirmed Friday for a young man accused in a racially motivated shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old partygoer in Moreno Valley. Darren Peter Zesk, 20, of Riverside is charged with first-degree murder, special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and perpetrating a hate crime, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations, for the 2020 slaying of Massai Cole of Inglewood.
Girl, 11, With Mental Conditions Missing in Long Beach is Located
An 11-year-old girl with mental conditions who went missing Saturday in Long Beach was located later in the day. The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. that Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located. She was previously last seen at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the 1700 block of Locust...
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…Convicted Killer Wins New Trial in Sunset Beach Murder
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…A 61-year-old man serving a life without parole sentence for murder won a retrial when prosecutors announced they would no longer contest allegations that his constitutional rights were violated. An evidentiary hearing on what is known as a Massiah motion was scheduled to...
Woman charged with hate crime for attack in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office today charged a woman with assaulting a 53-year-old transgender woman in Inglewood earlier this year. “Unfortunately, hate crimes continue to plague Los Angeles County and inflict harm on the most vulnerable members of these...
Longtime South Los Angeles Gang Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison
A longtime senior leader of a South Los Angeles-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South Los Angeles,...
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Man Fatally Shot in Gardena
A man was shot and killed in Gardena Thursday. The shooting was reported just after 5:50 p.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street, near the Harbor (110) Freeway. Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators arrived and found the man suffering at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Inmate Arrested After Escape from Custody at Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station
A man suspected of robbery who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station Friday was found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours. The man — later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Jeremiah Pike — escaped...
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena
A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday. The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt....
