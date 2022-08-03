Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was arrested in Long Beach Friday evening after eluding police for more than three hours after fatally shooting another man. Long Beach Police Department officers were called just after 3:20 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Spring Street, near Silverado Park, on reports of the shooting and found the victim at the scene with a gunshot to his upper body, according to a department statement.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO