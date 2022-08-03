ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?

Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle

Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
Here's how much the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 costs

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is set to be the new top model sports car. And you'll be paying top dollar to get in it. Official pricing for the mid-engined coupe and convertible has been released. The coupe starts at $106,395, and the convertible at $113,895, including destination fees. Load...
Thieves Love These Cars: 2021’s Most Stolen Cars

Depending on where you live, car theft and car break-ins can be common. If it happens to you, it’s a stressful and unsettling experience. Not only do you have to deal with losing your car and possibly getting a new car, but you have to come to terms with what you have lost. Every year there is a ranking for the most stolen cars; in 2021, these are the top 10 most stolen cars.
Toyota Is Killing It With This New 2022 Hybrid SUV

Hybrid and electric SUVs, cars, and trucks are becoming more and more popular. An increasing number of people want to buy an electric vehicle for their next car, and that makes hybrid SUVs even more popular. If you’re thinking about a hybrid or electric SUV, you may be overwhelmed by all the choices on the market now. Here’s why the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV just might be the best hybrid SUV out there.
What Is That Black Build-Up on Your Car Wheels?

Have you ever looked at your car and noticed a black substance on your car wheels? Do you know what that substance is? It’s called brake dust. While it mostly doesn’t feel like dust, it is normal in small amounts but can be worrisome in large quantities. Where...
What Does ‘HD’ Mean On 2022 Chevy Silverado Trucks?

Both Chevy and GMC have the “HD” designation for some of their pickup trucks. The obvious answer is HD stands for Heavy Duty, but what makes these GM trucks heavy duty? With so many designations and options, what’s the difference between a 2022 Silverado and an HD?
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Why Do Some Dump Trucks Have Wheels Up Top?

Have you ever noticed trucks driving down the road with wheels mounted to their roofs? These aren’t spare tires. They are entire axles engineered to be lowered to the ground behind a commercial vehicle to help carry extremely heavy loads. Why do many commercial trucks have extra axles?. Many...
Edmunds’ List of the Best 2022 Pickup Trucks Is Confusing, But Not Wrong

Ranking vehicles is always an interesting way to see how a tester or group of testers thinks and values certain aspects of cars and trucks differently. What’s so interesting about the way that Edmunds ranked pickup trucks is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2022 Honda Ridgeline are both quite popular choices for ranking first in their sub-categories. However, ranking the 2022 Ford F-150 first among the full-size pickups is kind of strange, but I don’t think it’s a bad choice.
