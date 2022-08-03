ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh 'signs up for Strictly Come Dancing' as the dance competition is set to return for its 20th series

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh is believed to have signed up for the upcoming 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

BBC sources have reportedly said they are thrilled to have persuaded the actress, 46, to join the dance contest, which will return to screens in September.

The news comes after reports last month that Kym was in advanced talks with the broadcaster about joining the show alongside footballer Tony 'Donkey' Adams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEz4L_0h3tArje00
Star: Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh (pictured in February 2020) is believed to have signed up for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing

A source told The Sun: 'We have been keen to sign Kym for a while and approached her many times in the past but it has never worked out.

'When we approached her this year she was interested, which was very exciting for us.'

'It is a massive coup for us and Kym will be a stellar addition to the cast,' they added.

MailOnline has contacted the BBC and Kym's representatives for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9S6a_0h3tArje00
New face: BBC sources reportedly said they are thrilled to have persuaded Kym - who starred as Michelle Connor (pictured) on Coronation Street for 13 years - to join the dance contest

It is set to be a busy year for Kym as she is reportedly set to film for Waterloo Road at the end of the year, joining the school drama as mother-of-two Nicky Walters.

Kym - who is married to army major Scott Ratcliff - rose to fame as a singer in Hear'Say after she won a place in the pop group on reality TV show Popstars in 2001.

She went on to star as Michelle Connor on ITV soap opera Coronation Street, but left the show in 2019 after 13 years.

It comes after it was announced that this year's series of Strictly will return to screens on September 7, though the celebrity line-up is yet to be confirmed by producers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKGsY_0h3tArje00
Career: It is set to be a busy year for Kym (pictured in 2019) as she is reportedly set to film for Waterloo Road at the end of the year, as she will join the school drama as mother Nicky Walters

The series will film a pre-recorded launch show on this date, meaning viewers will likely see the celebrity contestants paired up with their dance partners the weekend of September 10.

Strictly bosses released a statement confirming the date while inviting fans to apply for tickets.

They wrote: 'Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!

'The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we're extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year's shows.

'Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yevbp_0h3tArje00
Return: It comes after it was announced that this year's series of Strictly will return to screens on September 7 (pictured: Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly)

'Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which is recording in advance of this year's live shows on Wednesday, September 7.'

To mark the BBC's 100th anniversary, the professional dancers will be putting on a special group routine like they have never done before.

In another statement, Strictly bosses said fans can enter a draw to watch a recording of the special performance,, which will take place on August 24.

They said: 'Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating 100 years of the BBC! The professional dancers will be throwing a party like only they know how, with a group number full of all the usual sparkle and glamour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QvoH_0h3tArje00
Show: The series will film a pre-recorded launch show on this date, meaning viewers will likely see the celebrity contestants paired up with their partners the weekend of September 10 (L-R Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse

'There may well be a surprise or two as well, with special guests and fun tributes to some of your favourite BBC shows.'

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke have all been confirmed to return as judges.

Meanwhile, four new pro dancers have joined the line-up, which means that 20 professionals in total are ready to bring their skills to the BBC show's dancefloor later this year - the show's biggest dancer line-up in history.

The four new world class dancers completing this year's professional troupe are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance star Michelle Tsiakkas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP7Io_0h3tArje00
Spectacular: To mark the BBC's 100th anniversary, the professional dancers will be putting on a special group routine like they have never done before

They join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Show favourites Alijaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse both quit Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

Not every pro dancer will be paired with a celebrity, with four traditionally performing only in the pro routines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wD3y8_0h3tArje00
New faces: Strictly will have its biggest professional dancer line-up in history with four new pros - Vito Coppola, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu - joining the show

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kym Marsh is the second celebrity contestant confirmed for 2022!

Kym is well known for her role of Michelle Connor in Coronation Street, for which she won ‘Best Newcomer’ at both the National Television Awards and British Soap Awards. Kym has also had a successful music career, both in the band Hear’Say, which she won a place in after appearing on the show Popstars, and as a solo artist. Recently Kym played the notorious Alex in the touring theatre production of Fatal Attraction. Currently a presenter on BBC One’s Morning Live, Kym is soon set to star in the revival on BBC One drama Waterloo Road.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kym Marsh
Person
Anton Du Beke
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
Giovanni Pernice
Person
Shirley Ballas
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Tess Daly
Person
Karen Hauer
OK! Magazine

Where Is Kelly Ripa? TV Star Reveals Her Whereabouts After Ryan Seacrest Is Joined By New Host

Live With Kelly and Ryan has looked different this week, as Kelly Ripa was nowhere to be found. Instead, Ryan Seacrest was joined by his American Idol costar Luke Bryan. The blonde beauty, 51, shared a video of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, relaxing at their home in the Hamptons. Additionally, she also posted that her daughter Lola would be dropping a new tune soon. "@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE COMES OUT," the caption read. The TV personality also revealed that she will be going on a book tour in the next few months. "Equal parts thrilled and...
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Actress Kelly Thiebaud is showing off her new beau PJ Harrison

Kelly Thiebaud and PJ HarrisonGeneral Hospital Blog. Kelly Thiebaud announces she has a new man in her life. On General Hospital Dr. Britt Westbourne is having a difficult tie finding love but her portrayer Kelly Thiebaud recently shared with fans that she has a new man in her life. The last time the actress discussed a relationship was when she was dating co-star Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos). The duo was supposed to get married in March of 2017 but they broke up. Now Kelly is happily sharing photos of her current beau PJ Harrison.
Daily Mail

Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'

He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
U.K.
toofab.com

Shania Twain Reveals She Suffered From 'Mini Blackouts' On Stage Before Diagnosis

"I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage." Shania Twain opened up about the chronic illness that almost ended her career. In the country superstar's Netflix documentary, "Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl," she revealed she suffered from "blackouts" and "dizzy" spells when performing on stage prior to her Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing Shoes#Strictly Come Dancing#Latin Dance#Itv
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa & Abby Lee Miller Have Awkward & Hilarious ‘Dance Moms’ Reunion: Watch

JoJo Siwa showed off her funny bone — and a bit of her mischievous side — when she posted a clip about her reunion with Abby Lee Miller at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere. Taking to her TikTok on Wednesday, July 29, the superstar shared a hilarious video of the awkward run-in with her Dance Moms mentor, sarcastically starting it off with the text, “Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS…”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Ready to let loose on the dance floor, Kaye Adams joins our line-up

Kaye Adams a TV, radio presenter and journalist has been announced as our fourth contestant for Strictly 2022. Kaye Adams said: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Kamille wrote bangers for Little Mix and Dua Lipa. Now she’s writing bangers for herself

Take a look at the songwriting credits of some of the biggest pop earworms of the past decade, and you’ll likely find Kamille. Dua Lipa’s “Cool”. Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up”. Fleur East’s “Sax”. Her contributions to much of Little Mix’s back catalogue – from “Black Magic” and “Shout Out to My Ex” to “Break Up Song” and “Confetti” – are so extensive that the band once dubbed her their secret fifth member. Songs she’s worked on have surpassed 6.8 billion streams on Spotify alone. She has five UK number ones, 20 Top 10s and a Grammy under her belt....
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

524K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy