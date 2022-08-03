ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

newscenter1.tv

Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City

RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Rally to have few measures after three years of COVID

STURGIS, S.D. – With it being one of the few events that still happened in 2020, this year will mark the third Sturgis Rally with COVID-19. Despite the number of variants, people are still invited to partake and enjoy the Rally, especially since they don’t have to be in a crowded bar.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

911 Dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement and other emergency responders will have better radio access in the Black Hills thanks to new radio tower coverage. $2.4 million was allocated by the 2021 legislature for the purchase of new radio equipment.... and Pennington County spent $600,000 of those funds to find tower locations and oversee the construction of the new towers.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade. Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.
kbhbradio.com

Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Bikers roll into the Black Hills for the 82nd Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -While bikers and vendors have been here setting up throughout the week, the party known as the Sturgis Rally heats up. “It’s been awesome it’s already getting rowdy for sure. A lot of funny people, just an awesome time for sure”, said Giovanna, visitor from California.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

With wildfires comes smoke safety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the drier temperatures’ wildfires become easier to ignite. With wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says that there are precautions that people should take to make sure that they stay safe.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.

I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Fish fire firefighters receive outstanding support from the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People from across the Black Hills are aiming to help the firefighters battling the Fish wildfire. The community has shown tremendous amount of support by donating goods. This has helped the firefighters stay on their feet longer while they continue to contain the fire. The Public Information Officer for the Rocky Mountain Incident Team Michelle Kelly says the donations are appreciated but it is also important to continue to support your local fire stations even after the fire is over.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Klock Werks demonstrates hard work pays off celebrating 25 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off tomorrow, but the city of Mitchell is revving things up with a pre-Sturgis Party. One of the organizers of the event is big into bikes, in fact, this year he’s celebrating a special anniversary. Brian...
MITCHELL, SD
KEVN

How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics. The podcast features physicians from around their hospital system every Monday with 13 to 15-minute episodes; covering an array of topics like skin cancer, sports medicine, and testosterone imbalances.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Update on the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
RAPID CITY, SD

