Horry County parents could see rise in back-to-school supply costs due to inflation

WMBF
Horry County Schools announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for 2022-23 school year
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has announced its updated policy regarding COVID-19 as the first day of school approaches. In an email sent to parents on Friday, the district said isolation of at least five days will be required for students and staff that test positive for the virus.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach utility bills mailed to wrong post office, no penalties for customers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach utility customers will not receive a penalty for a missed bill dated July 22. City officials said cycle three utility bills were delivered to the Greensboro, NC Bulk Mail Center and are still at the facility. The city is assuring customers that...
wpde.com
Photos show fire crews using Horry County buyout home for hands-on skills training
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are putting in training at county-owned structures this week. These properties provide HCFR crews the infrastructure in which they can continue to develop the skills that save lives, property and minimize risk on emergency fire-related calls, the department emphasized.
wpde.com
HCS releases COVID-19 guidelines for students, staff ahead of new school year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Schools (HCS) released their COVID-19 guidelines for the 2022-23 school year. For the upcoming year, HCS will no longer ask parents to quarantine their student who has been deemed as close contact with an individual who has received a positive COVID-19 test result.
wpde.com
Horry County faith responders, flood victims step up to send aid to Kentucky
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The devastation in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky has left neighbors there with an all too familiar feeling that many in Horry County can relate to. They are homeless due to flooding. Unlike what we have seen in the past, these floodwaters came...
The Post and Courier
Proposed Little River development back in different form after previously denied
LITTLE RIVER — A residential development proposed for one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again, this time in a different form after being previously rejected multiple times over traffic-related concerns. Nearly 200 townhomes were once proposed for 28 acres near the intersection of...
wpde.com
HGTC, Conway charter school partnership focuses on technical programs for students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. McMaster announced that $25 million will be invested into scholarships for Horry Georgetown Technical College students in South Carolina. With that focus on technical schools as a great option for students, Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports (PALM) Charter High School in Conway prepares its students for technical programs at the next level.
wpde.com
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complained about the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. However, the school posted an updated set of rules...
wpde.com
Escapee from Lumberton confinement center captured, transported to facility
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Wayne Zachary Holshouser, who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety,...
Horry County Planning Commission approves request to rezone 32 acres in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission heard a request to rezone 32.87 acres of land on Hospitality Lane at the intersection of Highways 501 and 31 at a meeting Thursday night. CI Myrtle Beach LLC requested to rezone the land from its current Commercial Forest Agriculture (CFA) and Highway Commercial (HC) […]
wpde.com
Power outages impacting homes, schools in South Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Duke Energy is reporting a power outage Wednesday afternoon that's impacting about 1,100 homes, businesses and schools. South Florence High School's Facebook page said they're experiencing a temporary power outage. It said "students are being held in their third-period classes until further notice." NEW: Investigation...
wpde.com
Boys raise money for 2 new rescue devices for MB Fire Dept. by selling cookies, lemonade
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Who knew lemonade and cookies could potentially help save lives?!. On Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said that two boys named Keegan and Brody, or also know as the “Cookie Monsters”, saw the results of their efforts from selling cookies and lemonade last month to raise money for our Water Rescue Team.
wpde.com
Mullins woman charged after threatening student on school bus, warrant says
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Brooke Gerald Robinson, 32, is charged with assault third degree and interfering with operations of a school after she got on a school bus Wednesday and threatened a student, according to an arrest warrant. Marion County Sheriff's Office released the school bus' surveillance video of...
WMBF
McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach released from $20.7 million wrongful drowning lawsuit
City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea informed MyrtleBeachSC News that the city was released from a $20.7 million lawsuit filed by a Maryland family. Lack’s Beach Service is now entirely on the hook for payment. Lack’s contracts with the City of Myrtle Beach for lifeguard service...
wpde.com
Families get some end-of-summer quality time at Family Fest in Nance Plaza
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, dozens of parents and children gathered in Nance plaza for Family Fest. There were games, water slides, and a fire truck that kids got to go on. With school starting, these families were trying to soak up as much quality time as...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
wpde.com
Rape Crisis Center holding volunteer advocate training in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WPDE) — The Rape Crisis Center in Myrtle Beach is hosting a volunteer advocate training event from Monday, August 8 through Friday, August 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. The event will be held at the HGTC Grand Strand Conference Center on 950 Crabtree Lane in...
WYFF4.com
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
