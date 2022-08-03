The Series’ Largest Physical Release In The UK Is Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Read on happygamer.com
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
You can use those sweet new Nintendo 64, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis controllers on Steam now
All of the Nintendo Online classic controllers now work with Steam Input. Steam Input now supports those lovely new Nintendo Online classic controllers, thanks to yesterday's patch (opens in new tab). Steam Input is Valve's built-in software for letting people use whatever controller they like, and mapping the buttons and functions properly so a game recognizes them even if it only officially supports the Xbox gamepad.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Dead Space Remake Is Making Progress, With EA Motive Now In Alpha
The remake of the cult classic horror game Dead Space is being made on schedule. According to the studio EA Motive, the project reached the alpha level a few weeks ago and is currently undergoing successful testing. The developers celebrated on this particular occasion before returning to their regular tasks on July 29 morning.
Goat Simulator 3’s Release Date Has Been Confirmed By Coffee Stain North With The Help Of A Brief, Humorous, And Quite Scary Latest Teaser
Even original game enthusiasts were astonished when Goat Simulator 3 was announced during the Summer Game Fest. This is due to the lack of a sequel to Goat Simulator, as well as the fact that the game’s creator, Coffee Stain, succeeded in agitating the first game’s mayhem. Goat...
A Multiplayer StealthAction Game Set In Feudal Japan Has Been Announced By Witcher 3 Veterans.
A Witcher-based manga called The Witcher: Ronin, which recasts Geralt and the gang in feudal Japan, was successfully crowdfunded by CD Projekt in 2021. Former CD Projekt members are now attempting to go even further by establishing a firm called Dark Passenger and developing a brand-new online action game based in, you guessed it, medieval Japan.
A Destiny 2 Player Ues 11 Google Stadia Accounts Together To Kill Bosses For The Community
Lucky Lai, also known as Luckstruck9, streams Destiny 2 and simultaneously manages 11 Google Stadia accounts to distribute valuable boss checkpoints to Guardians in need. He began issuing checkpoints in the LFG gaming community using his primary account, as Lai previously stated, but swiftly made a new account that could be downloaded to his laptop.
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
Pre-Order Information For Goat Simulator 3 And A Trailer With Rain From Goats
The developers acknowledged that it was an error on July 28 AM. The patch’s release date hasn’t been specified, but they’ll try to repair it as soon as possible. The chronologically dubious third-person action comedy sequel, Goat Simulator 3, will launch on consoles and PC on November 17, according to a joint announcement from Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North on Thursday.
In Under 60 Days, Elden Ring’s Game Release On YouTube Was One Of The Most Successful Game Releases Ever, With 3.4 Billion Views On YouTube
With more than 3.4 billion video views in its first 60 days, Elden Ring quickly rose to become one of the most popular video game launches on YouTube. 3.4 billion people watched Elden Ring in the first two months after it was released, surpassing GTA 5’s 1.9 billion viewers, according to data.
BattleTech Has Developed Into A Massive, Essential Mech War Simulator.
When BattleTech was first published by Harebrained Schemes in 2018, it accomplished something exceptional. With enormous robot tanks, it was a tight, gratifying squad tactics game that offered customization, book-balancing mercenary management, and a lot of laser-induced explosions. Chris Thursten, who reviews for us, gave it a very respectable 85, and patches and DLC only made things better. That should be sufficient justification in and of itself to play it.
The Pathless Will Be Released For Switch And Xbox In The Upcoming Winter
This winter, Xbox and Switch gaming systems will receive Giant Squid’s legendary adventure game The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive. You play as the Hunter in an open-world action-adventure game currently accessible for PC, PlayStation, and Apple Arcade players. The Hunter’s goal is to discover a solution to remove the curse from the globe. The ancient gods who live on an island are the source of this curse. The Tall Ones are the name given to these gods.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Adds New DLC, Fixes Fan-Favorite Course
As previously announced, Nintendo has today released the second wave of DLC for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. That includes the courses New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3, Kalimari Desert, Waluigi Pinball, Sydney Spring, Snow Land, Mushroom Gorge, and Sky-High Sundae. Alongside the new DLC, there is a more general patch for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that includes a much-desired change to a previously added course.
A Sci-Fi Action Adventure Game Featuring Glaciated Earth Called Glacier Has Been Released For PC
The sci-fi action game Glacier was unveiled by the Studio Snowblind team, which was founded in May. The game is being developed by a group of outsourcers under the direction of Japanese developer Kei Shibuya. He previously worked on several PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360-era projects, including the creation of...
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Will Be Published A Few Months Later After Being Postponed Once More
The third postponement of the release of the co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was announced by Fatshark studio developers. The release date was pushed back from September 13 to November 30. Again, however, the Xbox Series console will debut before the PC. The team “needs further time to improve stability,...
EA Motive Ought To Concentrate Its Efforts On Creating An Upgraded Version Of The Sequel Now That The Dead Space Remake Is So Fantastic-Looking
The EA Motive team has revealed that Dead Space Remake has entered the alpha stage of development, so things appear to be progressing well. The Dead Space remake’s makers, who have prioritized open, regular communication with fans, expressed their happiness at reaching the alpha stage in a tweet shared on Twitter. Likewise, the writers are probably excited about the advancements made thus far and have a very optimistic outlook for the future.
