Lamont, CA

Lamont man died in Kern River, identified

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30 .

Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene.

At the scene witnesses told rescuers Roque tried to swim across the river but he did not make it, according to park ranger chief Shane Denton.

A post-death examination is to be conducted, according to the coroner’s office.

