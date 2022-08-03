5 things to know: Back to school in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss ( WKRG ) – Students in George County head back to the classroom on Thursday. Here’s five things parents should know as they send their students back to school:

New school resource officers

The district added two new school resource officer positions for this school year and three new hires to the police force in total.

The officers will be available to respond in emergency situations but will also patrol the schools daily, making sure entryways and classrooms are locked and everyone on campus is approved to be there.

One officer will be assigned to the high school, one to the middle school, and a third to serve all elementary schools.

Free breakfast and lunch

All students will receive free breakfast and lunch, partially supplemented by federal reimbursement.

An application for free/reduced price lunches is still required for every family. Adult meal prices are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.85 for lunch.

Hall pass rules

New hall pass rules will be implemented in the high school. Passes will be color coded to allow students to be in certain wings of the building during class time.

Teachers will take duty shifts monitoring hallways near restrooms to discourage groups from forming and preventing vandalism. It comes in response to a TikTok challenge last year that encouraged students to destroy and steal school property across the country.

COVID-19 protocol

Families are expected to report student cases of COVID-19 to the school. A school nurse will notify close contacts but they will have the option to quarantine or remain in class with no symptoms.

Only students within six feet for a cumulative of 15 minutes throughout the school day will receive a phone call concerning possible exposure of a positive case, according to the district’s COVID-19 operating plan .

Parent Center

A center is available at LC Hatcher Elementary for parents with students of all ages.

Staff provide books, pamphlets, flyers and resources that may be used to help children at home. School handbooks, district policies, menus, and college information community calendars are also available. A computer and printer is also open for parent use.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.