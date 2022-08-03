ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

5 things to know: Back to school in George County

By Cory Johnson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANw7O_0h3t8ZQr00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss ( WKRG ) – Students in George County head back to the classroom on Thursday. Here’s five things parents should know as they send their students back to school:

  1. New school resource officers

The district added two new school resource officer positions for this school year and three new hires to the police force in total.

Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school

The officers will be available to respond in emergency situations but will also patrol the schools daily, making sure entryways and classrooms are locked and everyone on campus is approved to be there.

One officer will be assigned to the high school, one to the middle school, and a third to serve all elementary schools.

  1. Free breakfast and lunch

All students will receive free breakfast and lunch, partially supplemented by federal reimbursement.

An application for free/reduced price lunches is still required for every family. Adult meal prices are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.85 for lunch.

  1. Hall pass rules

New hall pass rules will be implemented in the high school. Passes will be color coded to allow students to be in certain wings of the building during class time.

Teachers will take duty shifts monitoring hallways near restrooms to discourage groups from forming and preventing vandalism. It comes in response to a TikTok challenge last year that encouraged students to destroy and steal school property across the country.

  1. COVID-19 protocol

Families are expected to report student cases of COVID-19 to the school. A school nurse will notify close contacts but they will have the option to quarantine or remain in class with no symptoms.

Only students within six feet for a cumulative of 15 minutes throughout the school day will receive a phone call concerning possible exposure of a positive case, according to the district’s COVID-19 operating plan .

  1. Parent Center

A center is available at LC Hatcher Elementary for parents with students of all ages.

Staff provide books, pamphlets, flyers and resources that may be used to help children at home. School handbooks, district policies, menus, and college information community calendars are also available. A computer and printer is also open for parent use.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
George County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
George County, MS
Education
George County, MS
Government
State
Alabama State
WKRG News 5

“Moral Vigilantes” host 12th event in Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group pursuing peace marks nearly a year of finding ways to curb violence in Mobile. Members of “Moral Vigilantes Persuing Progress” has been holding monthly gatherings since last year. Their 12th event will be Saturday morning starting at 11 in the Taylor Park Community at 1050 Baltimore Street next to […]
WKRG News 5

Parents weigh in on mask-wearing ahead of first day of school

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In preparation for the first day of school Thursday, parents are packing their students’ lunch and school supplies. Some parents are contemplating on whether or not they will also pack their student a mask this school year. The mobile county health department has reported high covid numbers at more than 2,400 confirmed Covid cases in […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLOX

More honors roll in for Pascagoula teen hero Corion Evans

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A split second decision, a heroic action, and now more accolades for Pascagoula High School Senior Corion Evans. You might remember, he helped save four people from drowning back on July 3rd at the I-10 boat ramp in Moss Point. First, he was given a proclamation...
PASCAGOULA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#High School#Vandalism#College#Tiktok#Families
WDAM-TV

Shady Grove Baptist Church will host back-to-school event

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove Baptist Church (101 Warren Mott Pkwy) will host a back-to-school event on Saturday. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free backpacks with school supplies, free vaccines and a limited number of haircuts to get students ready for the school year.
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
thebamabuzz.com

Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope

Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WLOX

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since 2018, a sea turtle has laid a nest on the mainland of Mississippi. The exciting discovery was spotted by Harrison County Sand Beach crews working just east of the Pass Christian Harbor. They called the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, which quickly dispatched staff members to assess the site.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy