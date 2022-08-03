Man ‘exposed’ in altered photo: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

Read on www.cleveland.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
Man thumps neighbor over stump removal: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a residence at 3:25 p.m. July 19 about a neighbor dispute over a property line. They spoke with both parties, who agreed that there had been a verbal argument. The complainant had a contractor at his home trying to grind tree stumps. A verbal dispute erupted with a neighbor. Both said they were threatened by the other.
Accused Facebook scammer gets poked with warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police reported Aug. 5 they issued an arrest warrant on a North Canton man, 36, accused of advertising a tea set on Facebook MarketPlace, then accepting a $250 downpayment from a Pepper Pike resident in early July. She never received her kitchenware and found herself blocked from any further contact...
Motorist drinking not your normal ice cream shake: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
An officer at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2 requested a K9 officer to check a car for drugs. The K9 alerted officers to the driver’s side door. Police seized two bottles of Methocarbamol that were not prescribed to the motorist, a straw with residue in it and a 15-inch six-blade knife. The marijuana shake was on the ground with the rolling papers. The driver admitted to smoking within the last 24 hours inside the car. He was cited for tinted windows.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building. Someone answered at every door...
Motorcyclist takes quick spin around the block -- at 84 mph: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Speeding in excess of 21 mph over the posted limits: South Franklin Street. Three motorists recently faced personal appearances in Bedford Municipal Court for excessive speeding infractions along the same street. The first was an Aurora man, 66, who was clocked going 84 mph in a 35 mph zone --...
Police apprehend man who showed BB gun while robbing Sherwin Williams store: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 3, the manager of the Sherwin Williams store, located in the 16700 block of Chagrin Boulevard, reported that an unknown male suspect had displayed a firearm, stole money from the cash register, and ran from the store. Officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
14-year-girl attacks her mother: Mayfield Police Blotter
A girl, 14, attacked her mother around 11 p.m. July 26 after she broke down a bedroom door to get to the woman, who had removed the door handle. The girl was taken into custody and domestic charges are pending in juvenile court. Fraud: Creekwood Lane. A resident reported July...
Neighbors relieved by quick police response, arrest of Parma shooting suspect
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in a Parma neighborhood on Tuesday.
Teens point suspected weapons at passing cars and egg another one: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lyndhurst police locate suspect vehicle used in fatal shooting of business owner Dailyn Ferguson
LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Lyndhurst Police Department has announced that it has located the suspect vehicle in the case of the murder of the owner of DF Kickz on Mother's Day. Dailyn Ferguson, 23, was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8 inside his car while parked outside of his store on Mayfield Road. He was hospitalized in critical condition and died several days later.
Man had tires shot out on I-271: Police
Pepper Pike Police are offering tips on how to deal with aggressive drivers after a man had his car tire shot out during an alleged road rage incident.
Akron police searching for suspects after man killed and dozens of shots fired
Akron Police are trying to track down at least two suspects accused of shooting a teen and killing a 29-year-old man.
wksu.org
Body cam footage shows Cleveland officers searching for legal cause to arrest armed Black activist
Antoine Tolbert was arrested on May 23 for openly carrying two firearms while walking down St. Clair Avenue on Cleveland’s East Side. Ohio is an open carry state, and it’s always been legal to carry a firearm as long as it’s not concealed by clothing. About three weeks after Tolbert was arrested, it became legal in Ohio to carry a concealed firearm without a license.
Resident dressed down in Facebook Marketplace scam: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 12:29 p.m. July 27, a resident reported being the victim of fraud. She had been selling a dress on Facebook Marketplace and received and accepted an offer for $50. The buyer stated that the payment on Zelle would not go through because it was not a premium account. The buyer said the transaction needed to be for $500 in order to work.
cleveland19.com
Body camera video shows aftermath of deadly hit-skip crash in Cleveland, arrest of suspected driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video from Cleveland police shows the aftermath at the scene of a crash where a 3-year-old child was killed while riding a bicycle. Several mangled bicycles can be seen on the sides of the roadway. Another video clip also shows the arrest of...
Two youths arrested at Solon Home Days, one for striking an officer in the face: Solon Police Blotter
At 9:45 p.m. July 30, police officers working security at Solon Home Days, held at Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road, dealt with a large group of disorderly juveniles.
After 38 years, Richmond Heights police have teamed with Ohio BCI to try to find Frank Noch’s killers
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Just after 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 1984, Frank Noch -- an 86-year-old who did not drive and regularly walked to destinations -- was seen making his way on foot toward his residence, just off Chardon Road on Beverly Hills Drive. Less than two hours later, Noch’s...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0