They hauled away catalytic converters from U-Haul: South Euclid Police Blotter

Man thumps neighbor over stump removal: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a residence at 3:25 p.m. July 19 about a neighbor dispute over a property line. They spoke with both parties, who agreed that there had been a verbal argument. The complainant had a contractor at his home trying to grind tree stumps. A verbal dispute erupted with a neighbor. Both said they were threatened by the other.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Motorist drinking not your normal ice cream shake: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
An officer at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2 requested a K9 officer to check a car for drugs. The K9 alerted officers to the driver’s side door. Police seized two bottles of Methocarbamol that were not prescribed to the motorist, a straw with residue in it and a 15-inch six-blade knife. The marijuana shake was on the ground with the rolling papers. The driver admitted to smoking within the last 24 hours inside the car. He was cited for tinted windows.
Police apprehend man who showed BB gun while robbing Sherwin Williams store: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 3, the manager of the Sherwin Williams store, located in the 16700 block of Chagrin Boulevard, reported that an unknown male suspect had displayed a firearm, stole money from the cash register, and ran from the store. Officers...
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building. Someone answered at every door...
Unlocked Land Rover stolen from driveway: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 7:15 a.m. July 31, a resident reported that her 2017 Land Rover had been stolen from the driveway overnight. The woman said her purse and keys were left inside. The Land Rover was recovered in East Cleveland at about 8:30 p.m. Suspicious: Avalon Drive. At 2:30 a.m. July 25,...
Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
Motorcyclist takes quick spin around the block -- at 84 mph: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Speeding in excess of 21 mph over the posted limits: South Franklin Street. Three motorists recently faced personal appearances in Bedford Municipal Court for excessive speeding infractions along the same street. The first was an Aurora man, 66, who was clocked going 84 mph in a 35 mph zone --...
92 bags of little white rocks on their way to crime lab: Orange Police Blotter
Speeding, driving under suspension, violation of a temporary protection order, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, auto towed: Harvard Road, Oxford Court. After stopping an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado going 56 mph in a 35 mph zone at 6:50 p.m. July 31, the patrol officer found that the driver, a University Heights man, 59, had a suspended license, as well as a temporary protection order, prohibiting him from having a gun.
Vehicle in for maintenance stolen from car dealership: Parma Police Blotter
On July 9, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road car dealership after an employee discovered that a Chrysler Pacifica that had been dropped off for service had been stolen. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft: Ridge Road. On July 12, an employee of a Ridge Road staffing...
Accused Facebook scammer gets poked with warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police reported Aug. 5 they issued an arrest warrant on a North Canton man, 36, accused of advertising a tea set on Facebook MarketPlace, then accepting a $250 downpayment from a Pepper Pike resident in early July. She never received her kitchenware and found herself blocked from any further contact...
Resident dressed down in Facebook Marketplace scam: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 12:29 p.m. July 27, a resident reported being the victim of fraud. She had been selling a dress on Facebook Marketplace and received and accepted an offer for $50. The buyer stated that the payment on Zelle would not go through because it was not a premium account. The buyer said the transaction needed to be for $500 in order to work.
Drunk driver hides in front yard after hitting guardrail: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On July 16, police were dispatched to Tiedeman Road near I-480 regarding a crash. An arriving officer located a silver pickup truck that had hit a guardrail. Dispatch told the officer that the driver was walking north on Tiedeman Road. The suspect -- who smelled like booze -- was found...
What should be done about ‘toy’ water-pellet guns feeding fear in some Cleveland neighborhoods?
With drive-by water-pellet shootings on the rise on Cleveland’s Near West Side, causing concern among residents and forming the backdrop of a fatal shooting in Tremont, Cleveland Second District Police Commander Thomas Stacho has assigned a detective to comb through assault reports to try to quantify the problem, cleveland.com’s John H. Tucker reports.
Neighbors relieved by quick police response, arrest of Parma shooting suspect
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in a Parma neighborhood on Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
cleveland19.com
‘Aggressive driver’ shot at car during I-271 road rage incident, Pepper Pike police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an aggressive driver followed another vehicle into Pepper Pike before firing shots in a recent road rage incident. The road rage suspect pursued the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 miles from the Ohio Turnpike onto I-271 northbound before shooting several gunshots. According to...
14-year-girl attacks her mother: Mayfield Police Blotter
A girl, 14, attacked her mother around 11 p.m. July 26 after she broke down a bedroom door to get to the woman, who had removed the door handle. The girl was taken into custody and domestic charges are pending in juvenile court. Fraud: Creekwood Lane. A resident reported July...
Man injured after scrapyard explosion on Cleveland’s east side
A man was injured after a scrapyard explosion on Cleveland's east side, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Body camera video shows aftermath of deadly hit-skip crash in Cleveland, arrest of suspected driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video from Cleveland police shows the aftermath at the scene of a crash where a 3-year-old child was killed while riding a bicycle. Several mangled bicycles can be seen on the sides of the roadway. Another video clip also shows the arrest of...
