Woman says husband tried to hold dog hostage: Highland Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2 requested a K9 officer to check a car for drugs. The K9 alerted officers to the driver’s side door. Police seized two bottles of Methocarbamol that were not prescribed to the motorist, a straw with residue in it and a 15-inch six-blade knife. The marijuana shake was on the ground with the rolling papers. The driver admitted to smoking within the last 24 hours inside the car. He was cited for tinted windows.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO