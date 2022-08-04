ECU football: Pirates open preseason camp

The East Carolina football team was riding a wave of excitement and confidence when it opened preseason camp on Wednesday. Optimism can often be found at the start of a season and alarm bells would sound if Wednesday sunk into a glum affair.

Yet all was well at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex and the Pirates have reason for their optimism.

An influx of new players from the transfer portal and an incoming freshman class that will help bolster the line of scrimmage depth sets up a camp brimming with positional battles and healthy competition across the roster.

It didn’t take long for those battles to begin or for new players to say hello.

Enter Aapri Washington, a defensive back graduate transfer from Buffalo. Washington made an impact with his new team right away when he scored the first touchdown of the Pirates’ camp on a pick-six. The cornerback’s defensive touchdown signaled the first touchdown of the summer and kicked off what is to be an important month for a team that is hoping to build off last season’s winning campaign.

Fast start

Washington was one of several players to have a noteworthy outing during Wednesday’s opening practice. The cornerback was singled out by ECU coach Mike Houston, along with running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris, receiver Maceo Donald and quarterback Holton Ahlers.

Freshman Marlon Gunn Jr. also earned a shoutout during Houston’s post-practice availability session after a display of speed.

“You’re in helmets now, and you always have to be careful what you say (when players are in) helmets, but the two running backs look like the two guys I know,” Houston said. “Holton looked really comfortable and really composed out there. Maceo Donald made several plays today that I was really pleased with. I thought that for his first college practice, Marlon Gunn showed some burst.

Play like you’ve been there

While Houston heaped praise on several players, he made clear that that type of play is to be expected from older players.

The Pirates coach said that returning players should be competing hard and producing results at a high level already, as this version of the ECU football program is no longer in the training wheel stage.

“I want to see our ones execute at a very high level. Our first and even second group, which is full of guys that I would call ones, I expect those guys to function at a real high level,” Houston said. “When you have an older guy who isn’t quite up to the standard, I’m pretty hard on him, pretty direct with him. They all embrace what we want to be and so I want to see them execute at a high level and I want to see them improve.”

Up for grabs

The receiver position was overhauled in the offseason and the position group will feature a number of battles in camp. Houston said there were a lot of candidates to earn snaps this season. The Pirates lost leading receiver Tyler Snead (855 yards, 4 touchdowns) to the NFL and Audie Omotosho (493 yards, 3 TDs) to graduation.

The Pirates filled in those losses with the additions of Isaiah Winstead, a grad transfer from Toledo, Georgia transfer Jaylen Johnson and Duke transfer Jarett Garner.

That trio will battle for time with C.J. Johnson, Jsi Hatfield, Donald and a host of others. We already saw what that could look like during the first day of camp as Johnson, Donald, Kerry King and tight end Ryan Jones all lined up in the slot on Wednesday.

To make this work, Ahlers has his work cut out over the next month as he attempts to build chemistry with a new cast of targets and rekindle the on-field relationships with several returners vying for playing time.

“That’s what preseason camp is for,” Houston said of the quarterback and receiver connection. “Those guys were with us here this summer. And you can throw as much as you want to in the summer and when you go to a competitive setting and you have a defense across from them, and the bullets are flying faster and faster, you have to get everybody on the same page. I thought there were some really good plays today, and there were some plays where those guys aren’t quite on the same page yet.”

Johnson is a returner who was reinstated to the team on July 1 after being suspended indefinitely in early February. Johnson, a two-time high school All-State selection in 2017 and 2018 with D.H. Conley, was a high school teammate of Ahlers.

Johnson had 520 yards receiving and one touchdown last season. He’s totaled 1,833 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with ECU. His return to the team is a boost for the offense, though Houston said that Johnson doesn’t have much wiggle room as the junior works his way back into the good graces of his teammates and coaches.

“He earned it now. It was not a very comfortable spring and June, but he did everything we asked him to do,” Houston said. “He understands the mistakes he made and he was remorseful and took care of the consequences, so July 1 he was fully reinstated and he’s done a good job since then of keeping his mouth shut and letting his actions talk.

“I thought he had a solid first day today, but one day isn’t going to do it. He has to earn back a lot of trust with a lot of people and I was very pleased with how he took care of himself this summer and how he’s been so far. If he can stay on that path then he will be just fine.”

Purple wall

Houston spoke about how the depth along the offensive line is the deepest it’s been in his time in Greenville. He said the unit has interchangeable pieces, which could allow the line to stay fresh throughout a game.

“Offensive line is by far the deepest in my time,” Houston said. “I don’t know if we had five, period, my first year. I feel good about our depth on the offensive line. … It’s a good group and I’m excited to see how they develop.”

What’s next?

Including Wednesday’s opener, the Pirates will have 16 practices (including two scrimmages) before classes begin on Aug. 22. Game week practices and preparations for the home opener against N.C. State begin that week.

“We’ll move forward with special teams install (Thursday), continue with install on offense and defense and you start building,” Houston said. “The thing we focus on is we’re going to be one percent better today and if you can stack those days you’ll look up in a month from now and we’ll be a pretty darn good football team ready to play Sept. 3.”