Virginia edges Tar Heel in TOSC title game

WILSON — Tar Heel’s 9-11 All-Stars fell just one run short in a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Virginia in the Tournament of State Champions title game at Southern Bank Stadium Wednesday.

The team was looking to become the second Tar Heel squad to become TOSC champions this summer after the 8-10 All-Stars won the title on the same field a week prior.

Early in Wednesday’s game it looked as if Tar Heel would double up, as it got off to a hot start at the plate, but despite a handful of hits, it was only able to scrape across one run.

After a groundout started the game, Hayden Lovett drove the first pitch he saw back up the middle for a one-out single. Kaleb Pitt then worked his way into a full count before singling to left to put runners on the corners for Mason Knox.

Knox found a hole in the left side of the defense for a single to bring in Lovett to give Tar Heel an early 1-0 lead.

The away side looked to add to its lead with still two on and only one away, but Vienna starting pitcher Paxton Leon forced a fly out before limiting the damage with a strikeout.

A 1-2-3 inning from Tar Heel starter Tucker Blodgett followed, as his side looked to pad its lead in the top of the second.

With one out, Eli McNeil laced a pitch down the left-field line for a double, as following a groundout, Jake Zambardino worked a walk on a full-count pitch to put two on with two away.

Both runners advanced into scoring position on a passed ball, but Tar Heel stranded a pair for the second consecutive inning when Leon induced an inning-ending groundout back to the mound.

Virginia then evened the score with one swing of the bat in the home half of the second, as Case McClure led off by ripping a pitch well over the fence in left for a solo home run to tie the game at one.

In the third inning Tar Heel looked to respond, as Pitt led off by drawing a walk before being replaced by pinch runner Grady Conway.

A fly out in foul territory ensued for the first out before Bryson Nelson dropped down a bunt in front of the mound.

Nelson appeared to reach safely on the play, but the umpires deemed he ran out of the baseline and interfered with the throw, as he was called out and Conway was forced to return to second, effectively ending the threat.

On the other side, Blodgett continued his strong performance on the mound, allowing just one base runner between the third and fourth innings as the game remained tied into the fifth.

The top of the fifth saw Lovett drive a pitch through the right side for a leadoff single before Pitt dropped down a sacrifice bunt to put Lovett in scoring position.

Knox then grounded out to short, as Lovett broke for third when the throw went to first.

Lovett reached third safely, as the throw over skipped into foul territory and he broke for home looking to score the go-ahead run.

Instead, Virginia tracked down the ball in foul territory and threw Lovett out at home to end the inning and preserve the tie.

Vienna carried the momentum over into the bottom of the inning and saw its first two batters of the inning reach safely when Caron Park singled to left and Brady Kang was hit by a pitch.

The back-to-back base runners ended Lovett’s day on the mound, as Tar Heel turned to Pitt in relief, who struck out the first batter he faced.

Sean Ying then broke the tie by driving a single into left to score Park for the eventual game-winning run.

An intentional walk then loaded the bases, as Pitt kept his side in striking distance with a strikeout and a groundout to keep Tar Heel within a run.

Brady Walker looked to spark a sixth-inning rally as he hit a one-out single back up the middle for the North Carolina champs.

Virginia then handed the ball over to Adam Kressin on the mound, who walked the first batter he faced in Gunnor Purvis to put two on with still one out, as the tying run stood at second in the form of Walker.

Kressin then got McNeil to hit a hard grounder to third, as Virginia turned a 5-3 double play to cap the 2-1 win and claim the TOSC title.