School year preparations continue with KHP bus inspections

WIBW
LPD introduces new safety tactic, increases patrols in areas with new students
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have started a new safety tactic with increased patrols in areas with new students to educate new residents and prevent crime. The Lawrence Police Department says starting Saturday, Aug. 6, officers will be much more visible in the Oread neighborhood and and areas of downtown and will be available through most of October. However, residents should not worry.
WIBW
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
WIBW
Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening. KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. According to the Emporia Police...
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
WIBW
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail. The human remains found in Lawrence in January have been identified as a man who had been listed as missing since just after his release from jail in July. Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in...
WIBW
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
KAKE TV
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
School districts get amped for new year at Back-to-School convocations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff members in the Topeka area got to celebrate the start of a new school year at a few back-to-school convocations. On Thursday, August 4 both the Topeka Public Schools district and the Auburn-Washburn district hosted convocation pep rallies. USD 437′s convocation was hosted at the Washburn Rural High School gymnasium, while USD 501 celebrated at the Washburn University’s Lee Arena.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WIBW
Crash brings attention to need for driver caution in construction zones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 70 just north of S.E. 8th Avenue that tied up traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka drew attention to the need for driver safety in construction zones. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone said the crash occurred...
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized, one behind bars after Junction City stabbings
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman has died, one man is recovering in a Topeka hospital and another man is behind bars after all three were treated for stab wounds following an incident in Junction City early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Junction...
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
National Night Out kickoff party at Hyvee parking lot
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets is holding a National Night Off Kickoff party Friday in the HyVee parking lot from 5:30-7:30 p.m. National Night Out will be held on Saturday, August 6. National Night Out is an annual event coordinated by Safe Streets in Shawnee County. The event is held each year to […]
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
KAKE TV
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
WIBW
Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along I-470 in Topeka slowed traffic Friday morning after a Mustang attempted to cut off a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of mile marker 177.1 on eastbound I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
WIBW
SCP+R plans to change schedule for amenities with start of school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of fall classes, Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation plans to cut the amenities schedule to weekends only. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says with the first week of school set to begin, its seasonal amenities will switch to weekends only starting on Aug. 6.
WIBW
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
