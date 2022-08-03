Russian shoppers queue for H&M as retailer prepares to shut down its Moscow store
Snaking through a Moscow shopping centre, shoppers wait to buy their last items from H&M before the retailer closes its Russian stores.
Brands including H&M, Ikea and Nike had suspended operations in the country, but H&M reopened to sell off its goods before leaving the Russian market for good, costing the company nearly £170million.
Customer Ekaterina said: 'The reason why this is happening is awful. Everything else is meaningless, like how we are going to manage [without H&M].'
'Well, it is closing, that's why we are standing here,' another customer, Irina, told Reuters. 'I'm going to buy whatever there is.'
Furniture giant IKEA has reopened for an online-only sale, but H&M opted to allow customers back in person.
Exiting Russia, H&M's sixth-biggest market, is expected to cost the company almost $200 million and affect 6,000 staff.
H&M did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A company spokesperson in July said H&M would temporarily reopen physical stores in August to sell the remaining inventory in Russia.
H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, rents its 170 physical stores in the country and operates them directly.
