Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Happy two weeks away from the first high school football Friday night of the season. —ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranks (insider) the 50 greatest true freshmen in college football history. —Rodney Purvis detailing his experience watching an “insane” Rick Pitino practice at Louisville is comedy. —ESPN’s Heather Dinich...
drugstorenews.com

Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.

Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
Louisville.com

Faith’s Louisville (8.1.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.
Card Chronicle

Tate Kuehner and Garrett Schmeltz Announce Future Plans

Tate Kuehner and Garrett Schmeltz announced on Thursday evening that they will both be returning to Louisville for one more season. It cannot be overstated how critical this is for the bullpen heading into 2023. Adding two experienced arms to an already deep pitching staff has pitching coach, Roger Williams, salivating. (Not confirmed, but probably.)
wdrb.com

Former Louisville golfers working together as they navigate the professional game

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Trevor Sluman took advantage of an off-week in his schedule to caddy for his fiancee Laura Restrepo this week. She is competing in the French Lick Charity Classic at the Pete Dye Course, just up the road from where their journey together first began, on the men's and women's golf teams at the University of Louisville.
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)

A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
wdrb.com

3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
WLKY.com

Louisville man facing charges for deadly shooting last year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in the Portland neighborhood, a Louisville man is facing charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Bruce Morris pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to murder and weapons charges. Police say he shot 37-year-old Donta Hutchins last August at the Boone's gas station on North...
wdrb.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.

