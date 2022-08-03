Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
Louisville.com
Faith’s Louisville (8.1.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.
Card Chronicle
Tate Kuehner and Garrett Schmeltz Announce Future Plans
Tate Kuehner and Garrett Schmeltz announced on Thursday evening that they will both be returning to Louisville for one more season. It cannot be overstated how critical this is for the bullpen heading into 2023. Adding two experienced arms to an already deep pitching staff has pitching coach, Roger Williams, salivating. (Not confirmed, but probably.)
Louisville Hires Justin Perez as Director of Men’s Basketball Administration
Perez was previously an intern with the New York Knicks and consultant for Roc Nation
WLKY.com
Winning lottery ticket, with prize of $25K a year for life, sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you win?. Kentucky lottery officials say a ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing is a big winner. Someone matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
wdrb.com
Former Louisville golfers working together as they navigate the professional game
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Trevor Sluman took advantage of an off-week in his schedule to caddy for his fiancee Laura Restrepo this week. She is competing in the French Lick Charity Classic at the Pete Dye Course, just up the road from where their journey together first began, on the men's and women's golf teams at the University of Louisville.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)
A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
Dirt Bowl participants reflect on the tournament’s importance after high profile Shawnee Park shooting
Nearly a month after LMPD officers shot a person after games at the Dirt Bowl, the tournament is hosting its finals.
wdrb.com
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
WLKY.com
Louisville man facing charges for deadly shooting last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in the Portland neighborhood, a Louisville man is facing charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Bruce Morris pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to murder and weapons charges. Police say he shot 37-year-old Donta Hutchins last August at the Boone's gas station on North...
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
A former police officer was charged for a 2nd time in connection to the deadly Breonna Taylor raid. Experts explain why it's not double jeopardy.
On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced indictments against four current and former police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
wdrb.com
Louisville attorney sworn in as 80th president of National Bar Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was named the new president of the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Lonita Baker was sworn in last week as the 80th president of the National Bar Association. Baker represents the family of Breonna Taylor. "As a...
wdrb.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
wdrb.com
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
