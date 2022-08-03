Read on www.lakeoconeebreeze.net
WMAZ
'All you need is a good pair shoes': Walking program in Macon wins awards for third time
MACON, Ga. — On the first Saturday of every month, people gather at Amerson River Park to walk for a better health and lifestyle. 'Walk with a Doc' is a program that was started in 2005 and it made it's way to Macon three years ago. It's a collaboration...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
'Blessing box' still answering prayers of Warner Robins community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins "blessing box" is proving giving back can be easy. With a few supplies, $200 dollars, and a strong community backing to keep things stocked, a group of women created what they call a "blessing box". "I think it’s a wonderful idea. I...
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth
As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
wgxa.tv
"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
Popular restaurant Buffington's should be open soon after electrical fire
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update:. The owner of the restaurant, Mike Hufstetler, said that the bar of Buffington's was reopened Saturday, and that the kitchen will hopefully be open on Monday. He said that he is grateful to the community and everyone who has helped get the business back up...
'We're in a dire situation': Monroe County pauses on dumping commercial waste at landfill
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is putting a temporary pause on commercial waste intake at their landfill. Commissioner Eddie Rowland says the landfill is now almost full, and would estimate that around 3/4 of it is commercial waste of some kind. “Over the last week is the first...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
wfxg.com
McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
Sandy Beach Water Park closes for the summer
MACON, Ga. — Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon is closing for the season, according to a post on their Facebook page. They cited mechanical issues and a staffing shortage as the reason for the early closure. The start of the season was also delayed because...
UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall
Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
A-CC Commissioners drop COVID emergency, mask “mandate”
Following the reevaluation this afternoon, Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level has dropped from High to Medium, allowing the mask mandate to be dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level from “High” to “Medium” in its latest data report on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, first classified Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as High as of Thursday, July 14.
Monroe Local News
Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee,...
Red and Black
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
