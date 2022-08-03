ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee, GA

41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins to create new ‘City Center’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgi a(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is taking the next step in a long process to build a “City Center.”. In a council meeting on Monday, members voted to purchase six acres of property near Commercial Circle. Commercial Circle is known by many residents...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth

As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
ATHENS, GA
wgxa.tv

"Significant": Electrical fire shuts down Milledgeville restaurant

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Milledgeville bar and grill is closed after catching fire Friday night. In a post to Facebook, Buffingtons, a restaurant on West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, says a "significant" electrical fire has forced them to close. The owners later posted, after they weren't sure when...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

McDuffie County closes animal shelter, suspends employees

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The McDuffie County animal shelter is temporarily closed after an investigation lead to the suspension of employees and a request for a more in-depth inspection. Recently, accusations against the shelter's practices led the County to conduct an investigation into its Animal Services Department. As a...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Sandy Beach Water Park closes for the summer

MACON, Ga. — Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon is closing for the season, according to a post on their Facebook page. They cited mechanical issues and a staffing shortage as the reason for the early closure. The start of the season was also delayed because...
MACON, GA
WGAU

UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall

Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

A-CC Commissioners drop COVID emergency, mask “mandate”

Following the reevaluation this afternoon, Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level has dropped from High to Medium, allowing the mask mandate to be dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level from “High” to “Medium” in its latest data report on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, first classified Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as High as of Thursday, July 14.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Updated Weather Alert: Special Weather Statement for more strong thunderstorms

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Alert for the potential for a strong thunderstorm for portions of southeaster Gwinnett and northwestern Walton County until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Likely to continue until midnight. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, northwestern Oconee,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

