Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain slowly sinking south. At 11 a.m., that's where some of the heavier rain and some lightning is located. A Flash Flood Warning was issued at 11:54 a.m. for Cook and Will County. It will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Lake, Kankakee, Newton counties until 1:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for Jasper, Porter County until 2:00 p.m.A few flood-related watches and advisories are up until the 1 p.m. hour. A lot of rain fell to the far NW this morning and eroded as it headed into the metro area. Showers and storms through the first part of the afternoon, then we'll see less coverage after that.More rain tonight and tomorrow. The front finally moves through Monday afternoon. Skies clear up for sunshine on Tuesday with a cooler high of just 78 degrees. StatsNormal High- 84Saturday High- 95Today- 86Sunrise- 5:51amForecastToday: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. High of 86.Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, 74.Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. 78.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO