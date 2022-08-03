ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project

valpo.life
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on valpo.life

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night

The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
HAMMOND, IN
xrock1039.com

Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th

First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
CROWN POINT, IN
NBC Chicago

A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City

A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
CALUMET CITY, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Crown Point, IN
Government
City
Crown Point, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Commissioners approve ARPA spending plan

The Porter County Commissioners have approved a spending plan for federal COVID-19 response money. An ordinance ratifying plans for the county's $33 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds was adopted Tuesday. Auditor Vicki Urbanik says the ARPA steering committee and subcommittees considered more than 60 funding requests from both...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back,"  noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
GARY, IN
valpo.life

PNW awarded $133,000 from state of Indiana for work to improve local cardiovascular health

Purdue University Northwest’s Integrative Physiology and Health Sciences (IPHS) Center has received a grant for $133,000 from the Indiana Department of Health (IDH), as part of the department’s Health Issues and Challenges program, for local initiatives to improve and promote cardiovascular health. The Health Issues and Challenges program was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021, with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line announces changes to Double Track busing

Changes are coming to the South Shore Line's busing operation. Starting Monday, trains will be replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue, as part of the railroad's Double Track project. Buses will stop at Dune Park, Portage/Odgen Dunes and Miller, according to the regular train schedule. Michigan...
BEVERLY SHORES, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Land
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calumet River#Urban Construction#Crown Point Awards#Sauerman Woods Project#The Board Of Works#Austgen Equipment#Board#Hub Pool
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI

The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
VALPARAISO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Cook, Will County until 3 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain slowly sinking south. At 11 a.m., that's where some of the heavier rain and some lightning is located. A Flash Flood Warning was issued at 11:54 a.m. for Cook and Will County. It will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Lake, Kankakee, Newton counties until 1:15 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for Jasper, Porter County until 2:00 p.m.A few flood-related watches and advisories are up until the 1 p.m. hour.  A lot of rain fell to the far NW this morning and eroded as it headed into the metro area. Showers and storms through the first part of the afternoon, then we'll see less coverage after that.More rain tonight and tomorrow. The front finally moves through Monday afternoon. Skies clear up for sunshine on Tuesday with a cooler high of just 78 degrees.  StatsNormal High- 84Saturday High- 95Today- 86Sunrise- 5:51amForecastToday: Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. High of 86.Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, 74.Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. 78.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

#1StudentNWI: A fair, a festival, and a feature in Kouts, Ind.

The Porter County Fair just ended on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Even though the fair takes place in Valparaiso, Ind., July 21 through July 30 was an important week for the community of Kouts, Ind. There was so much to participate in, see, and eat at the fair this year.
KOUTS, IN
valpo.life

Team Chevy of Valparaiso keeps car buying simple, easy, and honest

At Team Chevrolet of Valparaiso, the crew knows that new or used car buyers have a big decision on their plates and that making that decision can quickly become a stressful, overwhelming experience. That is why the dealership's sales and finance teams work closely together to ensure that buying a car at Team Chevy is made easy every time.
VALPARAISO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy