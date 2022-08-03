Orthopedic surgeon joins Coolspring Health Center in Michigan City

Read on valpo.life
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
Related
valpo.life
PNW awarded $133,000 from state of Indiana for work to improve local cardiovascular health
Purdue University Northwest’s Integrative Physiology and Health Sciences (IPHS) Center has received a grant for $133,000 from the Indiana Department of Health (IDH), as part of the department’s Health Issues and Challenges program, for local initiatives to improve and promote cardiovascular health. The Health Issues and Challenges program was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021, with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana. The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point. About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said. The...
valpo.life
Tavern on Main’s Give Back Tuesday fundraiser generates $700 for Franciscan Health’s Center of Hope
A fundraising campaign spearheaded by the owners of a Crown Point craft bar and eatery provided $700 to the Franciscan Health Foundation to support survivors of violence, sexual abuse and trauma served by the Franciscan Health Crown Point Center of Hope program. John and Miranda O’Block, the husband and wife...
michigan.gov
Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
valpo.life
WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night
The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
xrock1039.com
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
WNDU
House fire in LaPorte County leaves house in shambles
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday in LaPorte County left a house in shambles. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4 a.m. to a home on NE Suburban Drive just off of W. 700 N. in Springfield Township. The LaPorte County coroner was on the scene.
WNDU
Community memorial vigil for Walorski, others on Thursday
There is no threat to the public, but the investigation is ongoing. Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police. Former SB...
abc57.com
Beef from Elkhart County 4-H Fair auction now available at Martin's
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Beef from the 2022 Elkhart County 4-H Fair beef auction is now available at a number of Martin's Super Markets across the county. The beef cuts are available starting Friday and will be available while supplies last. The packaged meat features a 4-H four-leaf clover sticker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Making sure your brain stays ‘young and healthy’
Nutritional psychiatrist, brain expert, and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Uma Naidoo, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the top vitamin that keeps her brain “young and healthy” and the different foods that can help maintain brain health. Dr. Naidoo highlights leafy greens, legumes, yogurt, and other foods rich in vitamin B as key ingredients to a healthy brain.
consultant360.com
Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity
1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
chicagocrusader.com
A Gary relic gets closer to a rebirth
Abandoned City Methodist Church among three Gary finalists for $5 million grant. For decades it stood as an abandoned symbol of Gary’s decline. The haunting, empty gothic sanctuary of the historic City Methodist Church has attracted gawkers, tourists, even Hollywood filmmakers seeking to capitalize on its grandiose interior that is now a creepy setting with its piles of rubble, and collapsed ceiling.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
harborcountry-news.com
A taste of the area’s local farmers markets
Farmers markets bring together many customers in one place and the cost of doing business is low. A farmers market can be the door for food entrepreneurs to kickstart their passion or for established businesses to bring their goods to a market outside their geographic area. Here’s a look at...
boatlyfe.com
Super Cat And Class 1 Time Trials On Tap Today For Great Lakes Grand Prix
<!– Racing: Super Cat And Class 1 Time Trials On Tap Today For Great Lakes Grand Prix. If the current published schedule holds, starting-order time-trials for the Super Cat class are underway today in Michigan City, Ind., in advance of tomorrow’s PlayTradez Great Lakes Grand Prix. They will be followed by time trials for the four Class 1 teams in town for the third of eight races in the Union Internationale Motonautique Class 1 World Championship Series.
Porter County man says the generosity of his community has left him ‘speechless’
Eric Duttlinger’s 10-year-old son Hudson had the family’s hog, a 300-pound Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, in the ring. Friends had convinced Eric Duttlinger to put the hog up for auction. The hog sold for $102,000.
Comments / 0