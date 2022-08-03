ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Long-term busing between Carroll Ave. & Gary/Chicago Airport stations

valpo.life
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on valpo.life

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

WHAM is a hit for the 11th year, bike riders cycle through NWI at night

The lights are off, and the ride is on! The City of Hammond and City of Whiting hosted its 11th annual WHAM After Midnight Ride early Sunday morning with glow-in-the-dark decor and decked-out cycles. As a way for bikers to enjoy the scenic paths and neighborhoods around northern Northwest Indiana...
HAMMOND, IN
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busing#Bus Service#Bus Stop#Ssl Trains#Beverly Shores Station#Wb South Shore#Gary Chicago Airport
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Austin Weekly News

West Side businesses get nearly $8M in city development grants

Roughly two dozen small businesses on the West Side were recently named recipients of the Chicago Community Development Grant. The 19 businesses in Austin, North Lawndale, East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park and Humboldt Park were awarded a total of $7.8 million in grant funding. The businesses ranged from restaurants to a media studio.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City

A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
CALUMET CITY, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
fox32chicago.com

CTA promises there will be more police on Chicago trains after another deadly shooting

CHICAGO - Officials are promising to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) trains after another Red Line passenger was murderedearly Saturday. The Red Line, in particular, seems to be a hot spot for violent crime. On Wednesday, a Red Line passenger was stabbed while the train was in the South Loop. On July 25, a Red Line passenger stabbed and killed a robber who was allegedly armed with a gun. On July 22, four people were stabbed on a Red Line train on the North Side. On July 18, a woman was slashed during a robbery at the Red Line Monroe station in the Loop. On June 15, a 46-year-old man was shot dead at a Red Line Station on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while sitting on couch in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting on a couch in a South Side residence early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Loomis. According to Chicago police, at about 2 a.m., a 55-year-old man was sitting on a couch when a round came through the front window.
CHICAGO, IL
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy