ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea 'open talks over a shock swoop for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang', with Barcelona looking to sell veteran forward - who worked with Thomas Tuchel at Dortmund - just six months after signing him so they can register new arrivals

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona as they are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea have already acquired the services of Raheem Sterling but Thomas Tuchel is eager to add another forward to his ranks following the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

Having only joined in February, Aubameyang wants to stay at Barcelona but he is a player they would be willing to move on to raise funds to register their new signings.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea identified Aubameyang as a potential new striker and contacted Barcelona to begin negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bz11T_0h3t7GRR00
Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona as they look to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly held talks with Barcelona chiefs earlier this summer over potential transfers.

The Premier League giants have not yet tabled an official offer for the former Arsenal captain. However, Tuchel has a close relationship with Aubameyang from their time at Dortmund and Chelsea could try to use that to their advantage.

Boehly will also push to get a deal confirmed as he is eager to deliver everything Tuchel wants - including a left back, right back, centre back, midfielder and forward.

Boehly has not had as much success as he would have liked during the summer transfer window so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WR9u_0h3t7GRR00
Chelsea have already acquired the services of Raheem Sterling but Thomas Tuchel (right) is eager to add another forward to his ranks following the departure of Romelu Lukaku (left) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyDUC_0h3t7GRR00
Therefore, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (above) has turned his attention to signing Aubameyang as his future at the Nou Camp remains in doubt

He has struggled to progress in negotiations with top-flight clubs this summer and subsequently missed out on a host of high-profile players following the departure of Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia - who brought more financial caution and market knowledge to the table.

Chelsea's decision to turn to Aubameyang came after Boehly missed out on signing Robert Lewandowski.

The former Bayern Munich striker decided to join Barcelona in a £42.5million deal instead of linking up with Tuchel's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjWPe_0h3t7GRR00
Tuchel (right) worked with Aubameyang (left) during his time at Borussia Dortmund and previously spoke highly of the former Arsenal captain  

Aubameyang could be seen as a worthwhile alternative - considering he has scored 68 goals in 128 Premier League matches.

He also got his hands on the Golden Boot in the 2018-2019 campaign after equalling Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio to share the award.

However, Aubameyang's time in the English top-flight ended unfavourably after being frozen out of the Arsenal squad by Mikel Arteta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HxCD_0h3t7GRR00
Chelsea's decision to turn to Aubameyang came after Boehly missed out on signing Robert Lewandowski - who joined Barcelona instead of the Premier League giants 

Aubameyang had not played for the Gunners for three months and had been stripped of his Arsenal captaincy by Arteta when he left in February 2022.

The 33-year-old scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal, but his time at the club was also chequered with disciplinary breaches.

The Gabonese international was 'reminded of his responsibilities' by the club after he breached COVID-19 rules to get a tattoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLnHs_0h3t7GRR00
Aubameyang left Arsenal after being frozen out of the squad by manager Mikel Arteta 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSTMJ_0h3t7GRR00
He signed for Barcelona and hit the ground running - scoring 13 goals in all competitions

He also turned up late to training on several occasions and saw himself dropped to the bench as a result.

Aubameyang was not the first Arsenal player to find himself ostracised by Arteta with Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi among the others.

Nevertheless, Aubameyang managed to turn his career around at Barcelona - scoring 13 goals in all competitions and helping his new club secure a Champions League spot.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory

Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mesut Ozil
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

'He is a competitor, he is an ANIMAL': Pep Guardiola tells his Manchester City squad about the 'best player' he's seen Lionel Messi in footage from champions' new fly-on-the-wall documentary

Footage has emerged from Manchester City's new fly-on-the-wall documentary 'Champions Again!' of Pep Guardiola extolling the footballing virtues of Lionel Messi to his squad. City have released a new documentary tracking the squad on their march to retaining their Premier League crown. In a clip from the programme, Guardiola is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This is something I've been so desperately wanting my whole career': Maddie Hinch's goalkeeping heroics see England through to Commonwealth Games hockey final after semi-final shootout win over holders New Zealand

Of course Maddie Hinch was the hero. When England’s tense semi-final with defending champions New Zealand went to a shootout, all eyes turned to the goalkeeper in the ‘banana suit’. And just like in the Olympic final at Rio 2016, Hinch did not slip up. Her four...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic should 'knock on the manager's door' after Chelsea's poor attacking performance in 1-0 win says NBC's Robbie Mustoe...as Tuchel hints at acquiring reinforcements

If there was ever such a thing as a bad win, it would come in the form of the 1-0 win Chelsea scrapped to claim at Everton. Goodison Park didn't see many accurate attacking chances from either side, as the game was dragged on by injuries and incidents both on and off the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Dortmund#Arsenal
Daily Mail

Everton boss Frank Lampard admits he is 'frustrated' after narrow loss to old side Chelsea but insists his team were 'unlucky not to get a point' and 'never let them play'... as he says incoming signing Andre Onana has 'a big future'

Everton manager Frank Lampard admitted he was 'frustrated' following his narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Goodison Park, insisting that his side were 'unlucky not to get a point'. The Toffees defended well throughout the match but Jorginho's penalty on the stroke of half-time proved enough to earn Chelsea all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits his side are lacking 'energy, fresh legs and fresh input' after scraping past Everton and says he is 'open' to more deals... as Jamie Redknapp insists the Blues 'need a No 9 like Diego Costa or Didier Drogba'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is open to bringing in more new additions as the club scraped a win over Everton on Saturday. In a game that was marred by a serious injury suffered by Everton defender Ben Godfrey, the Blues secured three points thanks to a first half penalty from Jorginho.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

I'm ready! Cristiano Ronaldo declares himself fit to start against Brighton in Manchester United's season opener at Old Trafford as boss Erik ten Hag weighs up whether to play wantaway forward

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself ready for Manchester United's opener against Brighton on Sunday, forcing Erik ten Hag in a major decision on whether to play the Portuguese star. The 38-year-old has spent the summer trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford and missed United's pre-season tour of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

From playing non-league to being capped by England that left his family 'crying their eyes out', Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a rapid rise... but now he is targeting a 'massive' three months as he chases West Ham glory and World Cup success

Jarrod Bowen sat in his dad’s battered old truck, the one with its wheels falling off, held together by memories. The one now filling with tears. It was in that old truck that Sam Bowen once drove his young lad to matches around Hereford. And it was in that old truck, back in May, that father and son sat together soaking in the news that Jarrod Bowen was in the England squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'I'm still angry. I will be thinking about it for the next two years': Adam Peaty admits he's FUMING over shock 100m defeat despite claiming 50m gold... and swim star vows to use it to fuel him to glory at the Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty is sitting upstairs in the Library of Birmingham, as good a place as any to have a quiet moment to reflect. It has been, as he puts it, an 'emotional week' – from the agony of losing his first meaningful 100metres breaststroke race in eight years, to the ecstasy of completing his major medal set with victory in the 50m, and a whole lot of talk in between.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits 'frustration' after the Saints suffer hammering in defeat at Tottenham, admitting his side had 'problems with Spurs quality'

Ralph Hasenhuttl found it impossible to conceal his dismay after Southampton crashed to a heavy defeat at Tottenham and extended their terrible run of Premier League form into the new campaign. 'It's frustrating but not completely surprising that this game can go in such a direction,' sighed Saints boss Hasenhuttl...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell jokes he is 'exhausted' after featuring in win over Everton following lengthy spell out with ACL injury... as England defender insists he has 'worked hard' to return and is 'ready' to play for the Blues

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell was pleased to be back playing Premier League football following his return from injury in the Blues opening day victory over Everton. The England defender started his first game since rapturing his cruciate ligament in November - an injury that ruled him out of the rest of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Clermont 0-5 PSG: Lionel Messi nets a sensational overhead kick as Christophe Galtier's men RUN RIOT in Ligue 1 season opener after first-half strikes by Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos

Lionel Messi scored a sensational bicycle-kick goal as Paris St Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday. Messi netted a brace to go with goals from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos as they followed...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Six Chelsea players have not been given squad numbers for new Premier League season

Six Chelsea players have NOT been given a squad number, hinting that they will not be part of Thomas Tuchel's plans this season. Backed by new owner Todd Boehly, the Blues have been particularly active in the transfer market, drafting in both Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly as well as youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina from Aston Villa and Chicago Fire respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England coach Eddie Jones blames public school system for not producing players who have the skill and resolve to play rugby at the highest level for their national team

Eddie Jones has accused the public school system of producing players who lack the resolve and the skill to take the England national team to a higher level. The England head coach reckons youngsters educated privately struggle to become on-pitch leaders — and says the system needs to be ‘blown up’ if there is to be any meaningful change.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs is set to go on trial next week accused of controlling and coercive behaviour... seven months after he was originally due to face allegations

Ryan Giggs will stand trial next week accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex-partner. The former Manchester United star was originally due to face a number of allegations in January, however, proceedings were put back to Monday. And an asbestos alert at Manchester Crown Court, which saw the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

524K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy