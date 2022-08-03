ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Southern Brave thrash Welsh Fire by nine wickets as inaugural Hundred champions get off to a flying start in their title defence - led by James Vince's knock of 71 runs off 41 balls

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

James Vince continued his brilliant white-ball form as Southern Brave began their Hundred defence with a nine-wicket hammering of Welsh Fire.

Brave captain Vince was the Vitality Blast's leading scorer with 678 runs and began the second edition of the Hundred with 71 off 41 balls, with opening partner Alex Davies hitting a complementary 26.

Earlier, Fire skipper Ben Duckett struck 40 off 31 deliveries, with the next highest score just 11, as Fire struggled to a below par 107 for seven in their 100 balls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ezGK_0h3t7CuX00
James Vince (right) was destructive with the bat as the Southern Brave beat Welsh Fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rjjnv_0h3t7CuX00
Brave captain Vince smashed 71 off 41 balls as the defending champions won by nine wickets

Craig Overton dominated the top order with two for 21 before Chris Jordan picked up two for 16 before Vince, Davies and Marcus Stoinis were all the batters needed to finish the job with 31 balls to spare.

Vince had come off the back of a brilliant Vitality Blast campaign with Hampshire - where he also captained his county to their third title.

It was imperative not to pass up the opportunity to dismiss him early. Unfortunately, Ryan Higgins fluffed his chance and dropped Vince to the boundary with the fifth ball.

A pair of boundaries through midwicket and point quickly pronounced the error, as Davies struck back-to-back fours off David Payne - the second a stunning straight drive.

Davies swatted a short delivery from Higgins to fall with 36 runs needed in 51 balls while Vince quickly cut firmly to bring up his half-century in 31 deliveries.

He waited until he was on 55 before slog-sweeping his first six before Brave quickly scuttled to victory to maintain their perfect Ageas Bowl record - Vince bettering his best of 60 in 2021.

Earlier, Brave won the toss, decided to bowl and cut the Fire top order down to 31 for three in the 25-ball powerplay, after a spectacular firework display had delayed proceedings.

Brave were without lightning quicks Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills and George Garton for various injury and illness-related issues but it mattered little thanks to their depth.

Overton had Joe Clarke stretching to miscue to cover for a four-ball duck and Tom Banton hoicking to deep square-leg, with 41-year-old Michael Hogan bowling Ollie Pope - who missed a reverse sweep.

Duckett and Sam Hain put on 25, the innings' highest stand, but wickets continued to fall regularly.

Jake Lintott spun his way into the attack and his googly tickled Hain's glove with his second ball, while 17-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed and James Fuller's analysis while wicketless went at under a run-a-ball.

Fuller got the final touch to a chaotic run-out to see Josh Cobb perish and Quinton de Kock's stand-in easily held on to Higgins on the square boundary.

Left-handed Duckett held things together, although he survived a run-out and dropped catch but dominated on the sweep as all five of his boundaries came behind the wicket.

He lobbed Jordan to mid-on before seeing the teenage Afghan Noor Ahmad jab the first, and only, six of the innings, although it was never going to be enough.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is something I've been so desperately wanting my whole career': Maddie Hinch's goalkeeping heroics see England through to Commonwealth Games hockey final after semi-final shootout win over holders New Zealand

Of course Maddie Hinch was the hero. When England’s tense semi-final with defending champions New Zealand went to a shootout, all eyes turned to the goalkeeper in the ‘banana suit’. And just like in the Olympic final at Rio 2016, Hinch did not slip up. Her four...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Tymal Mills
Person
Noor Ahmad
Person
Sam Hain
Person
Josh Cobb
Person
Tom Banton
Person
George Garton
Person
James Vince
Daily Mail

From playing non-league to being capped by England that left his family 'crying their eyes out', Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a rapid rise... but now he is targeting a 'massive' three months as he chases West Ham glory and World Cup success

Jarrod Bowen sat in his dad’s battered old truck, the one with its wheels falling off, held together by memories. The one now filling with tears. It was in that old truck that Sam Bowen once drove his young lad to matches around Hereford. And it was in that old truck, back in May, that father and son sat together soaking in the news that Jarrod Bowen was in the England squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Tom Ince is the boy wonder for his dad, Paul, as cracking 20-yard strike seals Reading's 2-1 home win over Cardiff... while Sunderland win a rollercoaster match at Bristol City

Tom Ince's 'wonder goal' was the decider for Reading in their 2-1 home win over Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda's early header from a free kick put the visitors in front after just four minutes. But it was another set piece which drew Reading level, Shane Long's penalty coming just before the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England's hopes of a Commonwealth women's team treble end with both home cricketers and netballers crashing out in the semi-finals... As hockey team prepare for gold medal showdown with Australia

It had all been set up for a super Sunday, the chance of an England women’s team treble on the penultimate afternoon of action at these Commonwealth Games. But that dream died on a sorry Saturday as the home cricketers and netballers crashed out at the semi-final stage. That...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: Springboks inflict third straight defeat on All Blacks for the first time in 24 YEARS thanks to Kurt-Lee Arendse's first Test try in Rugby Championship

Kurt-Lee Arendse's maiden Test try condemned New Zealand to three straight defeats for the first time since 1998 as 14-man South Africa triumphed 26-10 in the Rugby Championship opener. Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again-stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Brave#The Vitality Blast#Vitality Blast
Daily Mail

Alastair Chalmers makes for history for Guernsey as his bronze in the 400m hurdles marks the island's FIRST ever medal at the Commonwealth Games

Guernsey celebrated its first-ever Commonwealth Games track medal when Alastair Chalmers won bronze in the men’s 400-metre hurdles. The 22-year-old was mobbed by friends and family after crossing the line in 49.97secs behind winner Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands and Jaheel Hyde from Jamaica. Chalmers beamed: ‘I...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England coach Eddie Jones blames public school system for not producing players who have the skill and resolve to play rugby at the highest level for their national team

Eddie Jones has accused the public school system of producing players who lack the resolve and the skill to take the England national team to a higher level. The England head coach reckons youngsters educated privately struggle to become on-pitch leaders — and says the system needs to be ‘blown up’ if there is to be any meaningful change.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I'm still angry. I will be thinking about it for the next two years': Adam Peaty admits he's FUMING over shock 100m defeat despite claiming 50m gold... and swim star vows to use it to fuel him to glory at the Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty is sitting upstairs in the Library of Birmingham, as good a place as any to have a quiet moment to reflect. It has been, as he puts it, an 'emotional week' – from the agony of losing his first meaningful 100metres breaststroke race in eight years, to the ecstasy of completing his major medal set with victory in the 50m, and a whole lot of talk in between.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell jokes he is 'exhausted' after featuring in win over Everton following lengthy spell out with ACL injury... as England defender insists he has 'worked hard' to return and is 'ready' to play for the Blues

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell was pleased to be back playing Premier League football following his return from injury in the Blues opening day victory over Everton. The England defender started his first game since rapturing his cruciate ligament in November - an injury that ruled him out of the rest of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

524K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy