Premier League stars ‘will receive sexual consent training’ in wake of allegations made against players

PREMIER League stars will receive mandatory sexual consent training in the wake of a number of allegations made against players, it was reported last night.

New rules for the face-to-face training have been introduced this season to all players as a result of pressure on the league and the Football Association to act.

Until now, the Premier League ran workshops for academy and first-team players from under-14s to under-23s.

Content included sexual relationships, seeking consent, and understanding sexual harassment and bullying.

However, such training was not compulsory for all senior professionals, sparking criticism and demands for widespread reform.

Clubs failing to introduce the new training, to be delivered by safeguarding professionals, will face disciplinary action, reports The Telegraph.

Plans for similar rules in the lower leagues are under consideration, but to date there has been no move to suspend players arrested on suspicion of rape.

The new rules were brought in following a meeting in June between the Premier League and campaign groups End Violence for Women, the Three Hijabis and Level Up.

They wrote an open letter to Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, and Mark Bullingham, his FA counterpart, calling on them “to confront a culture of gender-based violence”.

Shaista Aziz, co-director of the Three Hijabis, said that the FA is ultimately responsible for acting on accusations of sexual offences committed within English football but had yet to engage with the group on the subject.

She said: “We’re pleased to see the Premier League has adopted the action plan we sent in our open letter to them and the FA.

“This is an important first and long overdue step in the right direction. However, we need greater transparency on how this new guidance will be implemented.

"Any programme to tackle gender-based violence must be delivered by Violence Against Women and Girls specialists if it’s to be a meaningful change.

“We’ve had productive meetings with the Premier League on these issues and look forward to meeting again.

"The FA, in contrast, continues to be opaque, out of step, and dismissive in its behaviours towards us. We call on the FA to urgently engage with tackling gender-based violence across football.

Aziz said the new rules had not met all her group’s demands, which include automatic suspensions for any players arrested on suspicion of rape.

She said: “It is inconsistent and inconceivable that, in 2022, you can have a high-profile footballer accused of these very serious crimes and his employer says: ‘It’s OK, he can carry on going to work.’ It’s outrageous.

"The FA can’t just use this moment as another PR and marketing exercise, and spin and gloss, for their attempts to tell us that they’re inclusive. We know they’re not inclusive.”

She went on to claim that she believes the organisation fails to engage with campaign groups who could help “really move things forward”.

An FA spokesman said: “The FA strongly condemns violence and prejudice of any kind, including misogyny, and encourages anyone who has been the subject of, or witness to, this type of behaviour to report it to the Police and the relevant authorities.

“The FA will take the allegations extremely seriously and will take action within its jurisdiction. Any such case would be investigated once any criminal or statutory investigation is concluded.”