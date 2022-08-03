ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

By Sina Gebre-Ab
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVq0P_0h3t71Hn00

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in boat explosion 02:01

BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy.

In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel.

"He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute.

"It didn't matter where you were in the organization - if he could help you, he could do whatever he could to help you," said Dr. Santa Tumminia, deputy director of the organization.

The absence of Steinmetz, who's originally from Essex, has been felt by all at the National Eye Institute this week, especially Dr. Sangeeta Bhargava.

"Monday was so hard for me, coming into work and his office is just down the corridor. So it was hard for me," said Bhargava.

For the last six months, Steinmetz has been mentoring her to fill his shoes when he retired in September, which included weekly Zoom meetings, every Friday.

"He made it so much fun that 8 o'clock on Friday, I would be waiting for him," she said.

That's right - a fun Zoom meeting. It's no surprise to his colleagues, who all agreed on what they'll miss most.

"What a wicked sense of humor he had. It was part of the joy of working with him," said Wiggs.

"He could tell a mean joke when you least expected it," said Tumminia.

The Maryland Department of National Resources police are investigating the boat explosion on the Bohemia River in Cecil County, where first responders and a good Samaritan had to pull Steinmetz out of the water.

That was surprising to his colleagues, who said he was an avid diver and a certified diving instructor.

"He was at home on the water," said Tumminia. "So to hear that that's where his accident happened was really quite shocking."

His friends and colleagues are holding on to what memories they have.

"I have notes on these 21 meetings I've had so far with him. And when I go back to it and look at it, it's like I almost feel mike is talking to me all the time," said Bhargava. "What would you like your mentor to be -- he was it. It was just him."

Comments / 2

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Official: 4th child dead after July 29 tractor crash

Lower Chanceford, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a fourth child has died of injuries in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania last week that also killed a woman. Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright told reporters that a 4-year-old Lancaster County boy involved in the July 29 crash in York County died Tuesday. His name was not released. LancasterOnline posted an obituary identifying the boy as the younger brother of one of the other victims. ...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Essex, MD
State
Maryland State
Cecil County, MD
Accidents
City
Baltimore, MD
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
wdac.com

Authorities Search For Missing Chester County Man

CHESTER COUNTY – A missing Chester County man is being sought by authorities. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen July 24th at his home on Waterway Road in East Nottingham Township. It is believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with PA registration: LDD -2622. He is possibly in the southern Chester County area. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Avondale at (610) 268-2022 or anonymously contact the PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident

YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway

GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Police
CBS Baltimore

Shocking footage shows waterspout leaving 'significant damage' on Smith Island

BALTIMORE -- As storms battered a wide swath of Maryland Thursday evening, shocking footage spread from Smith Island, a sparsely populated community on the Chesapeake Bay. A tornadic waterspout was shown tearing through the community, flinging dangerous debris and destroying homes. Residents recorded the vortex moving rapidly across the terrain. "Somerset County is reporting that a waterspout landed onshore, causing significant damage on Smith Island," Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday night. The extent of the damage is still unclear. Waterspouts are whirling columns of water and mist - tornados that form over water but have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gas leak prompts fire crews to shut down part of York Road in Towson

BALTIMORE -- Part of York Road in Towson has been shut down as first responders tend to a natural gas leak, according to volunteer firefighters operating in Baltimore County Firefighters said the gas leak stemmed from a commercial building in the 1000 block of York Road.Out of precaution, York Road has been shut down between West Road and Fairmount Avenue near the Radcliffe Center shopping mall, according to firefighters.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County police seeking 66-year-old man in connection with hate crime at a church

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County police are looking for a 66-year-old man suspected of vandalizing a Gambrills church earlier this week with graffiti.Investigators are looking for Donald Eugene Hood Jr., who is known to frequent the Odenton/Gambrills area, police said.Hood is wanted for allegedly tagging the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills with "hate-motivated vandalism," according to police.The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at the Kingdom Celebration Center, which was also tagged with a racist slur last month, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. said."This is the second time in a matter of weeks that the Kingdom Celebration Center has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Frosh's office to investigate death of man handcuffed during medical emergency in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An independent investigation will be conducted into the death Thursday of a man who was in the custody of Baltimore City Police and first responders, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Friday.The Independent Investigations Division is investigating the incident, in which a man who was allegedly having a medical emergency was bound by police. Officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for a reported overdose, police said, where they found a man in the middle of the street in "medical distress."Police said the man was being restrained by a bystander when they arrived, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

‘Old Man Bandit' Robbing Banks Since 1977: Police

A 67-year-old man arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the area has history robbing banks going back 45 years, police said. Steven Gregory Gass, aka the “Old Man Bandit,” robbed a bank in Montgomery County in 1977, police said. Gass pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Amazon delivery driver recovering from surgery after violent carjacking in Wyman Park

BALTIMORE -- Scant details are available about a juvenile who was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from an Amazon delivery driver and then used to run her over.Police say they don't have an update on the case, which has attracted attention across the city.The delivery driver and single mother of two was working to make extra money in Wyman Park when someone stole the Nissan Rogue she had left parked on the street in the early hours of July 30.The delivery driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officer who stood trial for death of Freddie Gray promoted to captain

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department on Friday announced that it had promoted several officers, including one who was thrust into the spotlight in 2015 after a man died while in police custody.Police confirmed that Alicia White, one of six officers who stood trial after 25-year-old Freddie Gray died from a fatal spinal cord injury in April 2015, had been tapped for promotion by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. She was the only female officer charged in the death of Gray alongside officers Garret Miller, Edward Nero, Brian Rice, Caesar Goodson, and William Porter.The charges against the six officers were dropped in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body recovered from Inner Harbor, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A body was recovered Friday morning from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The Baltimore City Fire Department said it got a report at 7 a.m. of a body in the water at 401 E. Pratt Street. Units were able to remove the body from the harbor. Officials said the gender and identity of the body were unclear. An investigation is ongoing. 
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

Classic Boat: Dundalk-Made Owens Competes in St Michaels

Owens was the second best-selling boat builder in the world (after Chris-Craft), and was well regarded by all who were into boating, while still making boats with a wood hull. Owens got its start in 1925 on Spa Creek in Annapolis, MD. The family moved its plant to Dundalk, MD, where they built a state-of-the-art industrial boat building facility in 1936. In the late 1940s, they designed and built a 40-foot Owens Cutter sailboat. They sold their design rights in 1950 to Henry Hinckley who built Cutters for the next five years.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
64K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy