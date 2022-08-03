ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Mandatory evacuations for Bluffview Drive due to 60-acre Hermosa Fire, 10% contained

By Azul Beltran, Stephanie Becerra
CBS Austin
 3 days ago
CBS Austin

Hermosa Fire near Wimberley spreads to 60 acres and forces mandatory evacuations

WIMBERLY, Texas — Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Hays County on Thursday because of a wildfire that is threatening at least 14 homes. The Hermosa Fire is located seven miles outside of Wimberley and firefighters say it’s hard to fight because of the steep and rocky terrain. As of Thursday night, the wildfire had charred 60 acres and was 10% contained.
WIMBERLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley

WIMBERLY, Texas — FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. Fire officials say all evacuations will be lifted and residents can return to their homes at 6 p.m. Fire crews from across the country are focused on an area near Wimberley they call the Hermosa fire. Homes along Bluffview Drive are under a mandatory evacuation and others nearby have been told to prepare in case it becomes necessary.
WIMBERLEY, TX
