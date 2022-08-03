Mandatory evacuations for Bluffview Drive due to 60-acre Hermosa Fire, 10% contained

If you love picking peaches, time is running out on the season. Amidst the hottest summer on record and one of the driest in years, peach orchards are feeling the pinch. Fredericksburg's famous peaches are getting hit hard by the drought, smaller in size, and lower in supply. CBS Austin Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler visited Wahl's Peaches in Stonewall, the only orchard in the area allowing customers to pick peaches. The orchard is struggling with not enough peaches to supply to its loyal customers while watching the health of the peach trees deteriorate as temperatures soar and dry weather endures.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO