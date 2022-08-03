Mandatory evacuations for Bluffview Drive due to 60-acre Hermosa Fire, 10% contained

Read on cbsaustin.com
"Margarita Fire" in west Bastrop County 100 percent contained, 96 acres burned
State officials say the Margarita Fire in Bastrop County is now 100 percent contained. Approximately 96 acres were burned in the wildfire that began Monday in the 300 Block of Margarita Drive in west Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says no one was injured and no...
Hermosa Fire near Wimberley spreads to 60 acres and forces mandatory evacuations
WIMBERLY, Texas — Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Hays County on Thursday because of a wildfire that is threatening at least 14 homes. The Hermosa Fire is located seven miles outside of Wimberley and firefighters say it’s hard to fight because of the steep and rocky terrain. As of Thursday night, the wildfire had charred 60 acres and was 10% contained.
Fire crews working 1.17-acre brush fire in east Travis County near Blake Manor Road
MANOR, Texas — Firefighters are working a 1.17-acre brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in east Travis County near Manor. A tweet was posted around 1:57 p.m. by Travis County ESD 12 saying the brush fire is located at 17211 Blake Manor Road about two miles off of the road in heavy brush.
Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley
WIMBERLY, Texas — FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. Fire officials say all evacuations will be lifted and residents can return to their homes at 6 p.m. Fire crews from across the country are focused on an area near Wimberley they call the Hermosa fire. Homes along Bluffview Drive are under a mandatory evacuation and others nearby have been told to prepare in case it becomes necessary.
Crews discover body while looking for person who fell off cliff near Mount Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews discovered a body while trying to rescue someone who fell from a cliff near Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and STAR Flight responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. While they were searching for the person who fell, they found “an obviously deceased adult patient.”
Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
Fredericksburg peaches weathering the drought
If you love picking peaches, time is running out on the season. Amidst the hottest summer on record and one of the driest in years, peach orchards are feeling the pinch. Fredericksburg's famous peaches are getting hit hard by the drought, smaller in size, and lower in supply. CBS Austin Chief Meteorologist Chikage Windler visited Wahl's Peaches in Stonewall, the only orchard in the area allowing customers to pick peaches. The orchard is struggling with not enough peaches to supply to its loyal customers while watching the health of the peach trees deteriorate as temperatures soar and dry weather endures.
One dead, one critically injured in shooting in Downtown Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Downtown Austin early Saturday morning. Austin Police Department's Watch Command said the lieutenant placed the call to dispatch at 2:01 a.m. after downtown officers heard shots fired in the 400 block of E. 7th Street.
Leander ISD changes the start/end of school days to deal with bus driver shortage
The start of school is fast approaching and across Central Texas bus drivers are still in short supply. It's not a new problem for any area school district, including Leander and Hutto. They were hit hard last school year by staffing shortages and a surge in COVID-19 cases. “I know...
Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary
The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
One Woman dead after a single-vehicle crash on North Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday night about the incident. ATCEM said they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 block North Mopac near Duval. A...
AISD's Back-to-School BASH returns in-person Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of students and parents attended Austin ISD's annual Back-to-School BASH on Saturday as it returned in person. The BASH was held at the Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event welcomes AISD families and students...
Shoppers look for deals during Texas' Sales Tax Holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - The back-to-school shopping season is well underway as Texans are looking for the best deals for their children. The second day of shopping during the tax-free weekend was a busy one for Austin shoppers. The Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief to some parents as they...
Del Valle man accused of tying up, torturing disabled family member in garage for 4 days
DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle man was arrested for allegedly tying up and torturing another family member on the Autism spectrum in a garage for four days in June. According to the arrest affidavit, 34-year-old Cody Lee Porter is charged with a third-degree felony of bodily injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual.
Man arrested in North Austin after injuring McDonald's employee then barricading inside
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a man was taken into custody Thursday after injuring a McDonald's employee while barricading himself inside the restaurant in North Austin. APD says at 8:01 a.m. dispatch received reports of an armed man hitting people inside the McDonald's at 9422 North...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting in SE Austin, APD says
Police say a shooting Friday afternoon at a gas station in Southeast Austin left one person dead. It happened at the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and East Ben White Boulevard. The Austin Police Department says a 9-1-1 call came in at around 1:50 p.m....
Man killed in apparent shooting at SE Austin apartment complex
Police say a man was killed Thursday morning in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin. It happened at the Douglas Landing apartment complex located near the intersection of East Oltorf and Douglas streets. The Austin Police Department says 9-1-1 received multiple calls at around 9:20 a.m....
APD seeks help locating suspect from fatal shooting at NE Austin club
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a fatal shooting at a club in Northeast Austin back in May. It happened Saturday, May 21, at Club Lobos, located at 9601 North I-35, just north of the East Rundberg Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says...
Del Valle ISD celebrates opening of new Smith Elementary School
DEL VALLE, Texas — Del Valle ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Smith Elementary School campus on Friday. Students, staff, and the community attended the celebration at the new school campus at 4209 Smith School Road at 9 a.m. The project was...
