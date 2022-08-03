ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula Redevelopment Agency leaders present 2023 budget

By Connor McCauley
NBCMontana
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nbcmontana.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Missoula nears final budget as departments finalize requests

MISSOULA, Mont. — City of Missoula officials say they are nearing the end of this year's budget process. The city started its 2023 budget process in June, and so far they have heard presentations from most departments. “We are kind of in the middle towards the end,” said city...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants 4 non-profits grant money

MISSOULA, Mont. — Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants four non-profits grant money to keep the rich history of Missoula alive. This was made possible back in 2022 when the voters within Missoula County approved a 2-mill levy. "One of the things that came out of that mill levy...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Commissioners consider 2 proposed Missoula Co. subdivisions

NBC Montana Staff — Missoula County Commissioners will take input Thursday on two proposed subdivisions. At the Wye, northwest of Missoula, developers are proposing a 36 lot subdivision to stretch across 160 acres. This would include 11 residential lots and 24 industrial lots, including one existing gravel crushing operatrion.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

Crisis services levy approved for November vote

Missoula County commissioners approved a crisis service levy for November's ballot. The levy would raise around $5 million annually for crisis services like homeless services and prevention and emergency mental health services, addiction services and criminal advocacy programs. Some examples of current services include the mobile support team, Johnson Street...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula County Commissioners to consider putting crisis intervention levy on ballot

MISSOULA, Mont. — On Thursday, community members will ask Missoula County Commissoners to put a crisis intervention levy on the November ballot. Advocates say it's needed to maintain vital services to people at risk for homelessness and other crises. They say certain programs launched during the pandemic are at risk for losing funding, and a levy will continue to help people faced with homelessness, mental health challenges, and who are victims of crime and abuse.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners approve air quality rule changes

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County’s air quality rules and regulations are being changed to reflect new federal and state standards. Proposed rule changes have already been approved by the Air Pollution Control Board. One example, wood stove installations in Seeley Lake would still be allowed but the stoves...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 Fire slows growth, now 21,198 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Saturday, as the fire reached 21,198 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 16 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Renewal#Mra#The Riverfront Triangle
NBCMontana

Work on West Broadway safety improvements starts Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction will begin on a section of West Broadway in Missoula starting Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction will start safety improvements at the intersections of Mary Jane Boulevard and Broadway and Flynn Lane and Broadway. Construction on these intersections is anticipated...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Montana food pantries grapple with demand increases and a bumpy economy

Colorful cans and boxes of food lined the shelves of the Arlee Community Development Corporation food pantry on a recent summer morning. Pantry workers, including program manager Donna Mollica, had stocked the day before, in preparation for a new week of distribution. Though the shelves were full that morning, these...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Work begins on bridge rehabilitation project in Glacier

MISSOULA, Mont. — Work is underway to rehabilitate and preserve 13 bridges at Glacier National Park. Crews are currently working on the Anaconda, Camas and Dutch Creek bridges. The park released full project details on Friday:. In a July press release Glacier National Park announced a construction project to...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBCMontana

Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District

MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FVCC opens registration for certified nursing assistant program

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Valley Community College has opened registration for the certified nursing assistant course, which provides high-level training for students interested in going into the nursing profession. The course runs for one semester and provides five college credits. Registration can be found here. Individuals wanting to learn...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy