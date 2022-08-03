Missoula Redevelopment Agency leaders present 2023 budget

MISSOULA, Mont. — On Thursday, community members will ask Missoula County Commissoners to put a crisis intervention levy on the November ballot. Advocates say it's needed to maintain vital services to people at risk for homelessness and other crises. They say certain programs launched during the pandemic are at risk for losing funding, and a levy will continue to help people faced with homelessness, mental health challenges, and who are victims of crime and abuse.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO