Missoula Redevelopment Agency leaders present 2023 budget

Missoula nears final budget as departments finalize requests
MISSOULA, Mont. — City of Missoula officials say they are nearing the end of this year's budget process. The city started its 2023 budget process in June, and so far they have heard presentations from most departments. “We are kind of in the middle towards the end,” said city...
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants 4 non-profits grant money
MISSOULA, Mont. — Historical Museum at Fort Missoula grants four non-profits grant money to keep the rich history of Missoula alive. This was made possible back in 2022 when the voters within Missoula County approved a 2-mill levy. "One of the things that came out of that mill levy...
Missoula commissioners to place levy request on the ballot
The Missoula County Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to place a Crisis Intervention Levy on the November general election ballot.
Commissioners consider 2 proposed Missoula Co. subdivisions
NBC Montana Staff — Missoula County Commissioners will take input Thursday on two proposed subdivisions. At the Wye, northwest of Missoula, developers are proposing a 36 lot subdivision to stretch across 160 acres. This would include 11 residential lots and 24 industrial lots, including one existing gravel crushing operatrion.
Crisis services levy approved for November vote
Missoula County commissioners approved a crisis service levy for November's ballot. The levy would raise around $5 million annually for crisis services like homeless services and prevention and emergency mental health services, addiction services and criminal advocacy programs. Some examples of current services include the mobile support team, Johnson Street...
Missoula County Commissioners to consider putting crisis intervention levy on ballot
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Thursday, community members will ask Missoula County Commissoners to put a crisis intervention levy on the November ballot. Advocates say it's needed to maintain vital services to people at risk for homelessness and other crises. They say certain programs launched during the pandemic are at risk for losing funding, and a levy will continue to help people faced with homelessness, mental health challenges, and who are victims of crime and abuse.
Missoula Co. commissioners approve air quality rule changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County’s air quality rules and regulations are being changed to reflect new federal and state standards. Proposed rule changes have already been approved by the Air Pollution Control Board. One example, wood stove installations in Seeley Lake would still be allowed but the stoves...
Elmo 2 Fire slows growth, now 21,198 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Saturday, as the fire reached 21,198 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 16 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
Work on West Broadway safety improvements starts Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction will begin on a section of West Broadway in Missoula starting Monday. The Montana Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction will start safety improvements at the intersections of Mary Jane Boulevard and Broadway and Flynn Lane and Broadway. Construction on these intersections is anticipated...
Montana food pantries grapple with demand increases and a bumpy economy
Colorful cans and boxes of food lined the shelves of the Arlee Community Development Corporation food pantry on a recent summer morning. Pantry workers, including program manager Donna Mollica, had stocked the day before, in preparation for a new week of distribution. Though the shelves were full that morning, these...
Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
Work begins on bridge rehabilitation project in Glacier
MISSOULA, Mont. — Work is underway to rehabilitate and preserve 13 bridges at Glacier National Park. Crews are currently working on the Anaconda, Camas and Dutch Creek bridges. The park released full project details on Friday:. In a July press release Glacier National Park announced a construction project to...
Stage 1 fire restrictions start Friday in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lake County officials will implement stage 1 fire restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. this Friday. That means no campfires, and smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle, building or developed recreation site. There are exceptions for campfires in established steel fire grates at Finley Point,...
Redhorn Fire mapped at 281 acres, community meeting in St. Ignatius tonight
NBC Montana Staff — The Redhorn Fire burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains was mapped at 281 acres Friday afternoon. The daily flight log noted the following: "Growth to the south happened with areas of intense heat. Elsewhere growth occurred with scattered heat." There...
Log hauling starts on the North Fork Ranger District
MISSOULA, Mont. — USDA Forest Service and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests warn people that log hauling has started in Idaho’s North Fork Ranger District for timber sale operations. Officials tell visitors to be prepared for truck traffic while visiting the National Forest near Pierce. Those visiting the...
FVCC opens registration for certified nursing assistant program
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Valley Community College has opened registration for the certified nursing assistant course, which provides high-level training for students interested in going into the nursing profession. The course runs for one semester and provides five college credits. Registration can be found here. Individuals wanting to learn...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 20,616 acres, is within quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County has grown to 20,616 acres, and is within a quarter mile of Lake Mary Ronan, overnight infrared mapping shows. That's an increase of 2,189 acres from yesterday. The flight took place at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The daily flight...
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 21,182 acres, growth slows, fire reaches Lake Mary Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County slowed on Thursday, as the fire reached 21,182 acres, infrared flight data shows. The growth of 566 acres was significantly less than growth in the past few days, where the growth was more than 2,000 acres/ day.
