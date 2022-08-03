ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ


BreakingAC

Police standoff in Somers Point

Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE GSP

Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 87.5 northbound on the Garden State Parkway for an accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT WITH CAR INTO POLE, POLE DOWN, INJURIES

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Hooper and Fischer in front of Water’s Edge Condos where a car went into a pole and the pole is laying across the lanes. Fischer northbound is temporarily shut down. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: LIGHTNING STRIKES AGAIN

Emergency responders are on the scene of another home struck by lightning on the 100 block of Ashwood Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire

BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
BRICK, NJ

