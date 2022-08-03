Read on newjersey.news12.com
Holmdel Township Police Investigating Overnight Burglary
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel have reported a burglary that occurred overnight and are...
Police Respond to Gunshots Fired At the Jersey Shore
ABSECON, NJ – Police in Absecon are investigating a shots fired incident at an apartment...
Officials: 3 injured in police-involved shooting at house party in Queens
Police say the incident happened just before midnight at a house party in Springfield Gardens.
Police: Three men wanted for allegedly inciting riot, assaulting police officers in Newark
Newark police are looking for three men they say incited a riot and assaulted police officers.
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
Police: Man fatally shot in the face in Brooklyn, suspect in custody
Police say an 18-year-old is in custody with charges pending after he allegedly robbed and shot a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a BJs in Brooklyn.
Unruly Aldi Customer Wanted on Arrest Warrant
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 4:58 p.m., Officer Biel responded...
Prosecutor’s office: Man found guilty in slashing another’s throat outside NJ bar
The Union County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a jury returned a guilty verdict against a man who slashed the throat last year of another man outside a bar in Rahway.
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Toms River Police Investigating Serious Crash on Fischer Boulevard
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River shut down northbound traffic on Fischer Boulevard...
Good Samaritan among 2 seriously injured after being hit on N.J. Turnpike following earlier crash
A teenaged Good Samaritan standing on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County was among two people seriously injured early Friday after a tractor-trailer hit a stalled vehicle following an earlier crash, authorities said. The Good Samaritan, a 17-year-old from Scarsdale, New York, was on the northbound side assisting the...
Police standoff in Somers Point
Law enforcement is on the scene of a barricaded subject in Somers Point, BreakingAC has confirmed. The standoff is at the Sonesta Suites on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, an official said. A witness said a woman who is holed up inside doused responding officers with bleach. No further information was...
East Windsor police blotter
A 25-year-old Howell man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane after he was stopped by police for allegedly weaving on Wyckoff Mills Road Aug. 2. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was processed and released. A 24-year-old Monroe...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE GSP
Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 87.5 northbound on the Garden State Parkway for an accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. No additional information is available at this time.
Police: Two Houses Used For Drug Dealing
CREAM RIDGE – Two homes – one in Cream Ridge and one in Bordentown – were being used to deal meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, police said. The houses were under surveillance, and when a suspect left, he got pulled over in Manchester. On July 27, police...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT WITH CAR INTO POLE, POLE DOWN, INJURIES
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Hooper and Fischer in front of Water’s Edge Condos where a car went into a pole and the pole is laying across the lanes. Fischer northbound is temporarily shut down. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is not known.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: LIGHTNING STRIKES AGAIN
Emergency responders are on the scene of another home struck by lightning on the 100 block of Ashwood Drive. No additional information is available at this time.
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
