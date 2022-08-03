Parents, daycare owner at odds over who to blame for abuse at facility

Read on www.11alive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old woman from Ecuador found in Hall County woods
The family of Sarai Llanos Gomez said she came to the United States for a better life. Timothy Krueger has allegedly confessed to killing her.
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run fails to show for plea, wife of victim wants him arrested
BUFORD, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman thought she was going to finally get justice for her husband, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in 2019. But the suspect, who's charged with vehicular homicide, never showed up to court this week to enter a plea deal. Holly Frankovich...
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder-suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Woman arrested for next-door neighbor's death
Morrow police said it started as an argument and quickly turned violent from there. Now, a woman is dead and another is in jail.
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
accesswdun.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman whose body was found in Flowery Branch
The Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday arrested a Duluth man in connection with the murder of a woman from Ecuador who was found dead in Flowery Branch in June. Timothy Krueger, 49, confessed to killing Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, at his home on June 16, and was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County couple arrested on aggravated child molestation charges
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 4, 2022) Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were arrested last week and have charges pending for aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the couple, Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock, were arrested and booked into the Walton County jail on these charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
Cherokee County deputy jumps into hole to save baby deer that had been stuck for days
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County deputy went above and beyond the call of duty Thursday morning, helping to rescue a baby deer. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the fawn had fallen into a hole at a construction site in the Carmichael Farms subdivision. Investigators believe...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia man pleads guilty to online romance scam
ATLANTA – A suspect in a romance cyber fraud scams case targeting older adults has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Borin Khoun has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking relating to his involvement in cyber fraud scams targeting older adults.
fox5atlanta.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of 19-year-old woman found in woods, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said officers arrested a man for the murder of a woman found decomposing in the woods in Flowery Branch. Police said 49-year-old Timothy Krueger was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive in Duluth on Thursday. Police said Gwinnett and Hall detectives questioned him, and he confessed to the murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robber forces his way into elderly woman’s home, steals bank cards and ties her up, police say
An 88-year-old Brookhaven woman is recovering after police said a man forced his way into her home, stole her bank cards and then tied her up in her bedroom. The victim told police she had just gotten home from shopping at Publix on Tuesday afternoon when Antavious Bailey, 36, pulled out a gun and forced his way into her house.
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
Woman accused of stealing French Bulldog puppy, trying to take another in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a Gwinnett County woman they say stole a French Bulldog puppy and tried to get away with stealing another one. The two incidents happened an hour apart in the same parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Anger' and 'tragic gunplay': | Atlanta Police respond to 3 gun incidents
ATLANTA — After responding Thursday to a spurt of three separate, unconnected gun incidents around the city, Atlanta Police made clear what kind of challenge they face with these kinds of spontaneous violent episodes. "Anger is so hard for this police department to predict," Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum...
Fulton County D.A. talks future gang indictments, whether Trump will testify in special grand jury
ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told 11Alive Tuesday night that her war on gangs, as well as her investigation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results could intensify even more in the next few weeks. It’s been months since...
Suspects in Atlanta woman’s violent carjacking part of gang connected to similar crimes, DA says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered when a carjacker ran her over twice. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has now confirmed a suspected gang connection to her attack. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned the same gang is...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady. Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks. APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Woman injured while breaking up a fight; Semi hit and run; slew of disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Assault – W...
Comments / 0