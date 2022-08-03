Inmates at DC Jail create projects with ideas on how to cut gun violence

Read on wjla.com
WDBJ7.com
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
WJLA
Weed like to see your papers: Joint task force to verify DC dispensaries' legal compliance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Following a 30-day grace period, a “Joint Cannabis Task Force,” consisting of various District government agencies, will be visiting operating District dispensaries to verify each one's compliance with D.C. legal requirements, the city said. District law requires businesses to abide by the regulatory...
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
WJLA
Sounding the Alarm: DC safety drill fixes unclear as students return to class
WASHINGTON (7News) — A gunman opened fire near a Northwest D.C. school in April. A month later, in Texas, another mass school shooting in Texas killed 21. Both are shocking reminders of why students and teachers need to prepare for emergencies. Yet, an ongoing 7News investigation found in the...
DC woman's husband claimed she struggled with mental illness before child's death
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities have accused a D.C. mother of abusing her 2-year-old daughter who was recently found deceased. Now, court documents show that woman’s husband repeatedly claimed she struggled with mental illness. On Wednesday, a Virginia Beach judge arraigned Leandra Andrade, of Northeast D.C., on a...
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police
Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
15-Year-Old Shot, in Critical Condition in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and is in critical condition...
WJLA
Police arrest 18-year-old for 27 burglary, property destruction offenses in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An18-year-old man from Suitland, Md. was charged Wednesday in connection to 27 burglary and property destruction incidents in Washington, D.C. Police are withholding the identity of the man because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place in January and March of 2022.
Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
WJLA
Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
FOX43.com
Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different McDonald's drive-thru
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Woman hit by car, killed after fallen concrete, metal bring highway traffic to stop in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 Saturday morning. Troopers said they received a report about concrete in the roadway on I-70 near Maryland State Route 75 (MD 75) around 2:35 a.m. A […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland education department to distribute $50M in grants for child care providers
Maryland’s state education department is now accepting applications for a grant program for child care providers that experienced financial hardships and other challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) will distribute $50 million in grant funding through its Child Care Stabilization Grant Program...
popville.com
“DC Renter Parking Rights (Residential Parking Permit)”
I’ve been a DC resident for about six years. Preparing to sign my lease for my next apartment building, and came across an unexpected provision in the contract. Regarding parking (the building has a garage):. “Residents and/or Occupants are prohibited from participating in the Residential Parking Permit (“RPP”) Program...
WUSA
Police find toddler, with DC ties, dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
DC Police say the two-year-old girl was found in the same room as her mother. Virginia Beach police are investigating the incident.
