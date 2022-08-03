ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Inmates at DC Jail create projects with ideas on how to cut gun violence

By Sam Ford
WJLA
 3 days ago
WDBJ7.com

Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WTOP

Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
MARYLAND STATE
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

Large Amount Of Suspected Drugs, Guns, Seized From Two Maryland Men During Stop: Police

Two Maryland men were arrested after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park led to the discovery of multiple handguns and a large quantity of suspected drugs, authorities say. Marquise Da'Shawn Stafford, 22, and Shawn Nickolas Guzman, 22, were pulled over in the area of Ritchie Highway and Townsend Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
#Guns#Gun Violence#The Inmates
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Maryland Man Arrested After Fleeing Vehicle Stop, Loaded Handgun and Cocaine Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
WJLA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX43.com

Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different McDonald's drive-thru

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland education department to distribute $50M in grants for child care providers

Maryland’s state education department is now accepting applications for a grant program for child care providers that experienced financial hardships and other challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) will distribute $50 million in grant funding through its Child Care Stabilization Grant Program...
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

“DC Renter Parking Rights (Residential Parking Permit)”

I’ve been a DC resident for about six years. Preparing to sign my lease for my next apartment building, and came across an unexpected provision in the contract. Regarding parking (the building has a garage):. “Residents and/or Occupants are prohibited from participating in the Residential Parking Permit (“RPP”) Program...
TRAFFIC

