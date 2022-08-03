ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog

It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Report: 49ers to sign veteran receiver Snead after workout

The 49ers added depth at the wide receiver position after practice on Friday in Santa Clara. San Francisco reportedly signed veteran receiver Willie Snead, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson first reported, citing a league source. Snead, a 29-year-old receiver who played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and three...
Chris Godwin (ACL) returns to practice

According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has returned to practice. (Greg Auman on Twitter) This marks Chris Godwin's first practice with the team since tearing his ACL in last season's Week 15 loss to the Saints. Godwin returning this early is a great sign for his fantasy value, as it likely means he could be ready to go when Week 1 comes around. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was WR6 in full-PPR leagues before his 2021 season was cut short, so he'll look to pickup right where he left off. Godwin saw 9.1 targets per game, which was good enough for the 10th most in the NFL. The additions of Julio Jones and Russell Gage will be offset by the losses of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, so target share should not decrease for the sixth-year pro. Godwin is currently being drafted as WR21, but his ADP will skyrocket if the team confirms he will be ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
49ers reuniting Kyle Shanahan with former player

Kyle Shanahan’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is better off forgotten, but it lives on in the form of the newest San Francisco 49er. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that the 49ers are signing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead. The seven-year NFL veteran had worked out for the team earlier in the day.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
San Francisco 49ers tight end tears ACL

The San Francisco 49ers have had another player go down with a serious injury during training camp. This time it’s on the offensive side of the ball. First reported by Mercury News reporter Cam Inman, scans revealed that tight end Jordan Matthews tore his ACL and will be going on injured reserve. Matthews went down without contact while running a route. Matthews joins defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. as 49ers players who have gotten season ending injuries this training camp.
Shanahan, 49ers taking cautious approach with CB Verrett

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan wants to have 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett back on the field as soon as he is ready. The shutdown corner has been seen on the practice field looking fit and agile, but the head coach is not going to rush Verrett back before he is ready.
Bears Sign Former Jets LB Javin White

White only has two NFL seasons under his belt. In 2020, he appeared in four games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles. He split time with the Raiders and the Jets last season but didn’t record any stats as he only appeared in two games. Javin White was...
Eagles Place TE Jaeden Graham On Injured Reserve

Graham, 26, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Yale back in 2018. He was eventually signed to a futures deal after his rookie year and returned as an exclusive rights free agent in March of 2021. Atlanta declined to tender him a qualifying offer...
