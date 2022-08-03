ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock officials break ground on new affordable housing units

Three more units of affordable housing will soon be available to low-to-moderate income Little Rock residents. Officials with the city Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spoke on Wednesday at the site on Charles Bussey Avenue in Little Rock on which three single-family homes will be built.
