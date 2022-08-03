Read on www.thv11.com
ARDOT: New lane closures expected for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said for drivers should expect new closures on Interstate 30 in Pulaski and Interstate 530 Jefferson County next week.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock officials break ground on new affordable housing units
Three more units of affordable housing will soon be available to low-to-moderate income Little Rock residents. Officials with the city Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development spoke on Wednesday at the site on Charles Bussey Avenue in Little Rock on which three single-family homes will be built.
Little Rock housing officials release results of Big Country Chateau inspection
Little Rock code enforcement has released its inspection report on a troubled apartment complex.
North Little Rock Mayor asks voters to extend half-cent sales tax
The City of North Little Rock is asking voters to extend a half-cent sales tax on the upcoming ballot.
KATV
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
Little Rock business owner takes her shop to the streets
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A Little Rock business owner started thinking outside the box and decided she wanted to bring her store right to your front door. Jasmine Wiggins owns Miracle Creations Mobile Boutique— a renovated bus she used to create a clothing store that can travel anywhere and everywhere.
Drainage repair project breaks ground in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders of the City of Little Rock gathered to break ground on a $2.5 million drainage repair and improvement project at Swaggerty Branch Creek in the South End neighborhood of Ward 1. The project will replace old underground tunnels and other weakened drainage infrastructure that...
‘Roadblock’ of public records at Little Rock City Hall, demand for change
There are calls for the City of Little Rock to follow the law.
Go-kart facility coming to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A building in Pine Bluff known as the Admiral Benbow Inn has been an eyesore to residents for years— rather than demolishing it, the city is racing to put something fun in its place. "The Admiral Benbow Inn was an iconic hotel," Becky Simpson,...
North Little Rock Sanitation Department changes electronic pickup methods
Due to limitations from the local landfill, The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will not pick up smaller electronics like televisions, printers, and microwaves
KATV
7 Brew to open first Little Rock location at site of former Shorty Small's
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Drive-thru coffee concept, 7 Brew, will open its first Little Rock location at 11100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., the site of the former Shorty Small’s. The new location will open in early fall and is part of an aggressive expansion plan for the company.
Little Rock will soon have first 7 Brew coffee location this fall
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas coffee drinkers get ready, because 7 Brew is on the way to Little Rock and it'll be here soon. The beloved business that has been quickly making a name for itself will soon be coming to the capital city this fall. The brand new...
Breckenridge residents say Entergy crews damaged landscaping
Little Rock residents living in the Breckenridge area said Entergy crews damaged landscaping when doing work near powerlines late last month.
Multiple local businesses to join Breckenridge Village shopping center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a lot of history at the Breckenridge Village shopping center in West Little Rock— and Wayne Iburg, Jr., general manager of the Loony Bin Comedy Club, knows this firsthand. "We've been a comedy club in this location since they built this building," Iburg,...
Little Rock 10-year-old participates in 50 yard challenge to help those in the community
As the summer heat continues, peoples' front lawns are growing by the minute, and a simple act of kindness can go a long way. One young boy from Little Rock is taking part in a labor of love challenge called the ‘50 Yard Challenge’ but he says this is just the beginning.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Recreational marijuana amendment blocked; medical marijuana business owners conflicted
A proposed recreational marijuana amendment is rejected by election commissioners, but that does not necessarily mean it will not be on the November ballot.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Little Rock Dollar Generals selling fresh produce
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A national initiative to provide healthier food options in Dollar General stores has come to Little Rock. City leaders said that the goal is to provide fresh fruits and vegetables in areas considered to be food deserts. "This is not the solution to everything but...
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
