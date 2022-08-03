Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices

Read on www.vaildaily.com
Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County
Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
Letter: Avon doesn’t need paid parking
I have lived in Avon proper for over 30 years and in the valley for longer. I was just reading about how Avon is considering putting paid parking in place. This just saddens me on so many levels, and I am happy to hear that some members of our Town Council are not for it.
Dow: Your local post office archivist
I have been around long enough to remember when it was fun to go to the post office in Avon. Actually, it is not that bad going there today, outside of half-hour waits and grumbling customers. Every now and then I overhear a conversation of people who happen to encounter...
Vail e-delivery system gets first Town Council approval
For nearly 50 years, people in Vail have been thinking about getting big trucks off the streets of its resort villages. That day may be coming soon. The Vail Town Council Tuesday gave unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance that establishes a system that dispatches small electric vehicles to businesses from the town’s six loading docks.
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
Letter: Good news for bicyclists heading up Vail Pass
After writing a column a month ago in The Vail Daily about the bike path being rebuilt and rerouted on the upper part of the ride, I subsequently wrote to CDOT about the one concern the column expressed: “I do wonder … watching bulldozers carving deep dips in the soil for the new path, if it’s going to be an uphill rollercoaster, as if we need to power ourselves up more nasty little grades on top of the 2,200-feet of elevation gain for the climb? Sure, it’s uphill no matter how you do it but for my part, I hope they fill in those deep dips and let us climb it evenly.”
Ask a Broker: With so many online resources, do I really need a broker?
Question: With all the resources that are available online, do I really need to use a real estate broker to buy and sell?. Answer: The internet can be a powerful tool when it comes to researching real estate. In today’s world, updates on homes for sale and properties going under contract and closing feed websites are updated in real-time. You have access to important variables like estimators of price and comparable sales without ever having to pick up the phone to call a real estate professional for advice. You can even find tools to try on paint colors and measure interior walls to see if your furniture fits in a home. You can do all of this online without ever getting out of your pajamas.
Obituary: Eric Nesterenko
Eric Paul Nesterenko, age 88 of Vail, Colorado passed away on June 4, 2022 after a long, adventurous life lived his own way. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Daniel Nesterenko and mother, Lydia Rosvodska. He is survived by his sister, Nataly Nesterenko of British Columbia, Canada, his 3 children, Donna (Joel) Nesterenko of Corte Madera, CA, Paul (Amy) Nesterenko of Vail, CO, Melanie (Patrick) Nesterenko of Janesville, CA, and granddaughter, Ruby Josehart of Bend, OR.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program
The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
Eagle County Paramedic Services partners with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival program
In July, Eagle County Paramedic Services entered into an agreement with the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program to act as the fiscal agent until the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allocates this role. The signing of HB22-1251 established the Office of Cardiac Arrest Management and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The office is projected to be staffed and functioning in fall 2022.
Help make Eagle County more energy efficient as an Energy Program employee
Eagle County is partnering with the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments on an Energy Program that will provide energy efficiency services for Eagle County residents. NWCCOG is a cross-county organization focused on providing home energy improvements and other unique needs within northwestern Colorado. It is hiring mission-driven people to join its team and play a vital role in the improvement of lives for people in northwestern Colorado.
