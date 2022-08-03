New “Nurses for our Future” scholarship announced

Read on www.weny.com
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returns to Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- The 6th annual Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returned to the Northern Tier on Saturday, bringing an array of homegrown and handmade goods to Sayre. Dozens of farmers, soap makers, and other crafters set up for the 6th annual food farm family festival, starting Saturday morning. The vendors set up at Howard Elmer Park, across the street from the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Although the event was virtual in 2020 due to COVID, the event was held in person in 2021 and remained that way in 2022.
New initiatives for the homeless in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Starting last week, volunteers with The Sisters Keepers ministry have been on E. Water St. at 5 pm every day, handing out food to the homeless. Those volunteers used to bring bags of food to the homeless that lived underneath the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge, but after the City of Elmira’s […]
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
FEMA to Cover $5 Million Damages to Steuben County School District
More than $5.6 million have been awarded to one Steuben County school district to help it recover from heavy rains and historic flooding that occurred almost one year ago. The money from FEMA is being used to cover the Jasper-Troupsburg School District for Emergency Protective Measures. This funding, secured by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, will reimburse the school for costs from emergency cleanup and restoration measures taken to protect the buildings from further damage from the flood.
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave. According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated […]
NewsChannel 36
Local Tournament Brings Hundreds of Baseball Players Together for Charity
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The Finger Lakes Falcons travel baseball team hosted its Falcons for a Cure Tournament this weekend at the Holding Point in Horseheads. The annual tournament has grown tremendously since it began seven years ago. The event started with just three age groups and has since grown to include teams from 8U up to 14U. This year, the tournament brought 64 teams from across the state to compete.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Glenn H. Curtiss Museum
HAMMONDSPORT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting the Glenn H. Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport, New York. The museum has just launched its latest exhibit, "Dawn of a Legacy" - commemorating 120 years since Glenn Curtiss launched his manufacturing business, helping to pioneer motorcycles. The exhibit showcases Curtiss' motorcycle and engine designs early on in his career, from 1902 to 1912. Motorcycles created by his competitors are on display as well, including bikes made by Harley Davidson and Indian.
WHEC TV-10
Smith 'Quad-Squad' heading home to Phelps soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With two sons, they decided to try once more for a girl. Instead, a Phelps family got the surprise of a lifetime when they became pregnant naturally with quadruplet boys. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke introduced us to the Smith “Quad-Squad” when the babies were...
Update: All clear after bomb threat at Ithaca College
Update (4:29 p.m.): After an investigation, police have given the all-clear to return to the Center for Natural Sciences. IC Director of Public Relations Dave Maley issued the following statement:. “Following a police investigation, it has been determined that a telephoned bomb threat made for the Center for Natural Sciences...
Three Broome County residents sentenced to NYS Prison this week
Three men were sentenced to New York State Prison in Broome County Court this past week.
NewsChannel 36
Annual Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The annual Watkins Glen Italian-American festival kicked off at Clute Park, earlier today. The festival was filled with food, vendors, live music, bouncy houses, and more. This event has been going on for over 40 years. Louis Perazinni is the president of the festival's committee....
