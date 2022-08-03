ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms

Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well

Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month. The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco center's youth crisis respite to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations

A grant of $1.1 million will help prevent unnecessary inpatient hospitalizations for children and youth in McLennan and surrounding counties, local mental health officials said Wednesday. “There is nothing better than having another safe and therapeutic option, other than psychiatric hospitalization, for youth in need of a truly safe and...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
State
Missouri State
Waco, TX
Business
KXAN

$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Waco Cardiology Associates Offering Free Student Heart Screenings

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Students who take part in athletics, cheer-leading, marching band, drill team, swimming or other activities are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible genetic heart conditions such as, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Waco Cardiology Associates will be offering free heart screenings and a community...
WACO, TX
US105

3 Best Ways For Killeen, Texas To Stay Safe This School Year

Now that our children are on their way back to school in Killeen, Texas, I feel like it was only right that we have a conversation that we all feel is a little uncomfortable but it’s necessary. I feel like we definitely need to have a conversation with our children about their safety. Last year right before school let out, there was a TikTok post where there was a threat to all of Killeen's independent school district that there will be some type of harm on the last day of school. Sadly my son did not get to enjoy his last day with his friends and say goodbye. Here are three things that I think we definitely need to make sure our children are aware of and have for a safe school year.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Cramps#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Illness#Heat Stroke#Cdc
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Temple Tx

Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

North Milam announces boil water notice

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: August 5, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week for Aug. 5: Bambi

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, August 5, is Bambi!. To learn more about how you can adopt Bambi, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy