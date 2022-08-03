Now that our children are on their way back to school in Killeen, Texas, I feel like it was only right that we have a conversation that we all feel is a little uncomfortable but it’s necessary. I feel like we definitely need to have a conversation with our children about their safety. Last year right before school let out, there was a TikTok post where there was a threat to all of Killeen's independent school district that there will be some type of harm on the last day of school. Sadly my son did not get to enjoy his last day with his friends and say goodbye. Here are three things that I think we definitely need to make sure our children are aware of and have for a safe school year.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO