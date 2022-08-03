Read on wacotrib.com
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
Bellmead eases water restrictions as work continues on damaged well
Bellmead announced it has eased water-use restrictions from Stage 3 to Stage 2, as of Tuesday, as work continues to repair a well that went offline last month. The further easing of restrictions comes less than a month after the city had implemented Stage 4 restrictions on July 16 and 17 because of the well issue.
Waco center's youth crisis respite to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations
A grant of $1.1 million will help prevent unnecessary inpatient hospitalizations for children and youth in McLennan and surrounding counties, local mental health officials said Wednesday. “There is nothing better than having another safe and therapeutic option, other than psychiatric hospitalization, for youth in need of a truly safe and...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
Waco Cardiology Associates Offering Free Student Heart Screenings
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Students who take part in athletics, cheer-leading, marching band, drill team, swimming or other activities are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible genetic heart conditions such as, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Waco Cardiology Associates will be offering free heart screenings and a community...
3 Best Ways For Killeen, Texas To Stay Safe This School Year
Now that our children are on their way back to school in Killeen, Texas, I feel like it was only right that we have a conversation that we all feel is a little uncomfortable but it’s necessary. I feel like we definitely need to have a conversation with our children about their safety. Last year right before school let out, there was a TikTok post where there was a threat to all of Killeen's independent school district that there will be some type of harm on the last day of school. Sadly my son did not get to enjoy his last day with his friends and say goodbye. Here are three things that I think we definitely need to make sure our children are aware of and have for a safe school year.
20 Things To Do In Temple Tx
Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
North Milam announces boil water notice
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
After rocky start, Waco-area officials praise AMR with contract talks gearing up
After a rocky start in the Waco area, AMR has adapted, improved response times and responded to local needs even while facing daunting challenges of the pandemic, area police and fire officials said as the EMS provider enters the fifth year of its five-year local contract. Negotiations are getting started...
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
Good News Friday: August 5, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
Waco Shoppers Search for Tax-Free Weekend Deals
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – It’s a busy start to Tax-Free Weekend at Richland Mall, with many shoppers ready to get a bag to kick off the school year! A&M – Central Texas Accounting Professor Dr. Rob Tennant says school materials are going to be eight-to-ten percent higher this year than in 2021. To offset […]
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
Pet of the Week for Aug. 5: Bambi
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, August 5, is Bambi!. To learn more about how you can adopt Bambi, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
