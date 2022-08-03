Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Evening’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Evening” game were:
9-3-3-6, FIREBALL: 8
(nine, three, three, six; FIREBALL: eight)
