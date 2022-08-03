ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

CMU transfer Molly Davis steps in to provide PG depth for Hawkeyes

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023

Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Top target Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery continues to build one of his strongest classes of his Iowa coaching career. On Saturday, four-star guard Pryce Sandfort announced that he will become a Hawkeye. Iowa has been relentlessly pursuing Sandfort since they secured a commitment from now-sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort. Pryce averaged 26.6 points, 10.3...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Sizzlers win 2022 National Granny Basketball championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers are the winners of the 2022 National Granny Basketball championship. The Granny Basketball League is a non-profit organization to provide fun, competitive exercise for women age 50 and older playing six-on-six basketball. There are now more than 450...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Basketball
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Sioux City Journal

Five questions the Hawkeyes must answer

Iowa opened fall football camp Wednesday and questions remain as Kirk Ferentz begins his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ coach. Working toward a sold-out Sept. 3 season opener against South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes enter camp seeking answers to these five big questions:. 1. Who will catch on at...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices continue to trend down in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to trend down, as we're paying an average of 79 cents less than a month ago. The average price is $3.81 a gallon in the state, that's still 82 cents higher than this time last year. On...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Sinclair Cares Feeding America helps HACAP in Eastern Iowa

Iowa's News Now would like to give a huge shout out to everyone who donated to our Sinclair Cares Feeding America Campaign that ran in June and July. Thanks to you, we were able to collect more than $178,000 nationally which makes 1.78 million meals to help feed families during these trying economic times.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#Hawkeyes#Central Michigan
KCRG.com

Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Casey's Cash for Classrooms help out Cedar Rapids Schools

Cedar Rapids — Casey's is hosting a grant program in support of k-12 schools. The grant program officially kicked off Wednesday afternoon. The Cash for Classrooms Grant awards funds to schools within the 16 states of Casey's locations. The funds will be used for:. Improvements. Necessary materials to be...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation

I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice

It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Back 2 School Bash makes splash at Cedar Rapids Ellis Pool

Cedar Rapids, IA – The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Back 2 School Bash at Ellis Pool on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The first 500 school aged kids who came out to cool off got free school supplies. Also on hand, other...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ingredion comments on current union strike in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On the fifth day of the union workers’ strike, Ingredion spoke out about the offer that started the picket line. Ingredion’s Corporate Communications director Beccca Hary says the company has negotiated in good faith over the last two months. In a written statement,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman wins $300,000 lottery prize

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. The Iowa Lottery said Michelle Lutenske won the 13th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. Lutenske said she bought her winning tickets at Hy-Vee Gas on Blairs...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy