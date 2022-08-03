Read on cowboystatedaily.com
Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad
A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates' support. "I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent," State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in the ghost town of Miner's Delight, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney's name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Chuck Gray for Wyoming Secretary of State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After endorsing Harriet Hageman for Wyoming’s lone congressional seat, Former President Donald Trump is endorsing another Wyoming politician for a state position: Chuck Gray. Gray is running for Secretary of State, and has been a supporter of Trump’s claims of the 2020 election. His campaign ads include promising to eliminate “insecure ballot drop boxes used to commit fraud” and to make ballot manipulation and cheating a felony. Gray, a Republican state legislator representing House District 57, is running against fellow republicans Tara Nethercot, and Mark Armstrong.
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race
Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
Nethercott Blasts Gray For Misleading Mailer; Gray Defends Ad
With only two weeks to go before the primary election, campaign literature is starting to flood people's mailboxes and doorsteps. The information provided in these advertisements can sometimes be misleading or wrong. In a mailer sent out on behalf of...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Bill Sniffin: Here Are Wild And Wooly Predictions On Cheney-Hageman Race
Darin Smith says Harriet Hageman will beat incumbent Liz Cheney by 25,000 votes in the GOP primary Aug. 16 to see who represents Wyoming in its lone Congressional district. The well-known Cheyenne GOP conservative says: "The cross-over won't come close to...
South Dakota governor Noem endorses Mark Gordon’s reelection bid in Wyoming primary
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon’s reelection bid has received an endorsement from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s statement says that Wyoming has “a solid leader at the helm.” Noem says Republican states are “outperforming Democrat states in economic recovery and opportunity. In Wyoming, that is thanks to Mark’s leadership.”
