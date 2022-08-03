ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad

A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates' support. "I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent," State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in the ghost town of Miner's Delight, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
WYOMING STATE
S. F. Mori

Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming

It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming

Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Former President Donald Trump endorses Chuck Gray for Wyoming Secretary of State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - After endorsing Harriet Hageman for Wyoming’s lone congressional seat, Former President Donald Trump is endorsing another Wyoming politician for a state position: Chuck Gray. Gray is running for Secretary of State, and has been a supporter of Trump’s claims of the 2020 election. His campaign ads include promising to eliminate “insecure ballot drop boxes used to commit fraud” and to make ballot manipulation and cheating a felony. Gray, a Republican state legislator representing House District 57, is running against fellow republicans Tara Nethercot, and Mark Armstrong.
WYOMING STATE
#Senate Leadership#Wyoming Legislature#State#Shoshoni#Riverton Wolverine#Juris Doctorate
K2 Radio

Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park

On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race

Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun

On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
capcity.news

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Nethercott Blasts Gray For Misleading Mailer; Gray Defends Ad

With only two weeks to go before the primary election, campaign literature is starting to flood people's mailboxes and doorsteps. The information provided in these advertisements can sometimes be misleading or wrong. In a mailer sent out on behalf of...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients

A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Here Are Wild And Wooly Predictions On Cheney-Hageman Race

Darin Smith says Harriet Hageman will beat incumbent Liz Cheney by 25,000 votes in the GOP primary Aug. 16 to see who represents Wyoming in its lone Congressional district. The well-known Cheyenne GOP conservative says: "The cross-over won't come close to...

