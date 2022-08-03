Read on www.thv11.com
Breckenridge residents say Entergy crews damaged landscaping
Little Rock residents living in the Breckenridge area said Entergy crews damaged landscaping when doing work near powerlines late last month.
ARDOT: New lane closures expected for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said for drivers should expect new closures on Interstate 30 in Pulaski and Interstate 530 Jefferson County next week.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
One dead after shooting at Grassy Lake Apartments
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival. Unfortunately, the victim passed away on August 6, 2022, due to her...
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
Fatal collision on S. University Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
LRPD: Arrest made in Monday homicide on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
Little Rock housing officials release results of Big Country Chateau inspection
Little Rock code enforcement has released its inspection report on a troubled apartment complex.
Little Rock introducing new affordable housing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As urban areas in Arkansas struggle with affordable housing, local and federal officials broke ground on three new home developments on Wednesday. Little Rock residents can expect to see more affordable housing options coming. "This is the capital city and we do need to pay...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Death of Jonesboro officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Faulkner County deputies investigating shooting at Mayflower apartment complex
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Mayflower.
Dollar General to Offer Fresh Produce in 10,000 Stores, Starting in Arkansas
On Aug. 2, Dollar General announced plans to increase fresh produce options at 10 of its locations in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Talk Business & Politics. This news coincides with Dollar...
North Little Rock Mayor asks voters to extend half-cent sales tax
The City of North Little Rock is asking voters to extend a half-cent sales tax on the upcoming ballot.
North Little Rock Sanitation Department changes electronic pickup methods
Due to limitations from the local landfill, The North Little Rock Sanitation Department will not pick up smaller electronics like televisions, printers, and microwaves
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
South End community asks Little Rock directors to be considered for ARPA funding
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After Little Rock received funding from the American Rescue Act Plan, directors on the city board spent some time deciding where the funds should go. On Tuesday night, people from the South End neighborhood wanted to make sure their community was not forgotten when those funds are later disbursed.
