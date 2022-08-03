ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff, AR
Arkansas Government
Pine Bluff, AR
Arkansas Cars
THV11

One dead after shooting at Grassy Lake Apartments

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival. Unfortunately, the victim passed away on August 6, 2022, due to her...
MAYFLOWER, AR
Kait 8

Educators prepare to head to Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Fatal collision on S. University Ave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock introducing new affordable housing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As urban areas in Arkansas struggle with affordable housing, local and federal officials broke ground on three new home developments on Wednesday. Little Rock residents can expect to see more affordable housing options coming. "This is the capital city and we do need to pay...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart

ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Death of Jonesboro officer during training under investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
