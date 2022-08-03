ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month

“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
Click2Houston.com

Garth Brooks excited to return to Houston

Houston – Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala spoke one-on-one with country megastar Garth Brooks ahead of his concert in Houston. The Garth Brooks Stadium tour started in 2019 and ends Saturday night at NRG stadium. “We had the courage to go after stadiums after playing the Houston Livestock Rodeo...
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022

Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
Click2Houston.com

Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy

Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Click2Houston.com

New resident, rapper 50 Cent, hosts music and comedy festival downtown Houston; Here’s some major celebrities expected to come

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
Click2Houston.com

Shasta VI, University of Houston’s mascot, dies at 10

HOUSTON – Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s spirited mascot, has passed away due to progressive spinal disease on Thursday, the school announced. He was 10 years old. According to the university on their Facebook page, Shasta VI “represented the spirit and tenacity of UH’s students and alumni, and personified the resilience of the University.”
realtynewsreport.com

Investors Grab Apartment Complex

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
Click2Houston.com

City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown

HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
