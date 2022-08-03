Read on www.click2houston.com
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popston known for unique Houston-inspired frozen pops
These aren't the popsicles from your childhood. Popston serves up unique frozen pops with Houston-inspired flavors - like Shipley Donuts! 🍨
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month
“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
Click2Houston.com
Three Little Pitties Rescue in Friendswood helping canines across Houston
Three Little Pitties is a nonprofit dog and cat rescue that helps them create a pathway to permanent, safe, and loving homes. Staff members of Three Little Pitties spoke to KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez and met Inky, a Pitbull mix who came to the shelter with a skin condition after she was found as a stray.
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
Click2Houston.com
Garth Brooks excited to return to Houston
Houston – Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala spoke one-on-one with country megastar Garth Brooks ahead of his concert in Houston. The Garth Brooks Stadium tour started in 2019 and ends Saturday night at NRG stadium. “We had the courage to go after stadiums after playing the Houston Livestock Rodeo...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022
Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
Click2Houston.com
Crystal Wall’s fitness class guaranteed to make you sweat while having some good, clean fun
HOUSTON – When it comes to fitness classes, you have a lot of options here in Houston. Including Crystal Wall Fitness. You might recognize her name - she’s married to Houston rapper Paul Wall - but she’s a celebrity in her own right. She teaches dance fitness...
Click2Houston.com
Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy
Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew. It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Click2Houston.com
New resident, rapper 50 Cent, hosts music and comedy festival downtown Houston; Here’s some major celebrities expected to come
Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
bayoubeatnews.com
It’s National Oyster Day! Here’s where you can get some of the best shells in the Houston area
Yes, they have a special recognition day for almost everything and Friday is National Oyster Day. Here is a wonderful roundup of some of the best places to get those delectable delights. 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110. Houston, TX 77027. 832.430.6601. Loch Bar’s sprawling interiors boast a swanky raw bar...
Click2Houston.com
Shasta VI, University of Houston’s mascot, dies at 10
HOUSTON – Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s spirited mascot, has passed away due to progressive spinal disease on Thursday, the school announced. He was 10 years old. According to the university on their Facebook page, Shasta VI “represented the spirit and tenacity of UH’s students and alumni, and personified the resilience of the University.”
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
realtynewsreport.com
Investors Grab Apartment Complex
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown
HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
Elite Houston hospitals reach top spot on annual Best Hospitals list by U.S. News & World Report
The rankings for the yearly study are based on patient care and safety, outcomes, reputation, nursing, and advanced technology of the hospitals.
