Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said.

On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at the hotel woke up to the sound of gunfire and called 911.

Evidence collected at the scene and a subsequent investigation led to the identification of 31-year-old Alexander Hernandez of New Britain as the man accused of shooting into the unoccupied car.

Hernandez was charged with the following offenses: operating under suspension, breach of peace, conspiracy to commit a breach of peace in the 2 nd degree, weapons in a motor vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators also obtained information that 37-year-old Aurora Gonzalez-Villodas of New Britain was involved and had knowledge of the shooting.

She was charged with the following offenses: criminal liability for acts or another, criminal liability for acts of another/ weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal liability for acts of another/ unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, criminal liability for acts of another/ criminal possession of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ violation of a protective order, criminal liability for acts of another/ reckless endangerment.

Gonzalez-Villodas was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on August 8.

