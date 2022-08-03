ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JDw9_0h3t4ZrN00

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said.

On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at the hotel woke up to the sound of gunfire and called 911.

Evidence collected at the scene and a subsequent investigation led to the identification of 31-year-old Alexander Hernandez of New Britain as the man accused of shooting into the unoccupied car.

Hernandez was charged with the following offenses: operating under suspension, breach of peace, conspiracy to commit a breach of peace in the 2 nd degree, weapons in a motor vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Investigators also obtained information that 37-year-old Aurora Gonzalez-Villodas of New Britain was involved and had knowledge of the shooting.

She was charged with the following offenses: criminal liability for acts or another, criminal liability for acts of another/ weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal liability for acts of another/ unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, criminal liability for acts of another/ criminal possession of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ violation of a protective order, criminal liability for acts of another/ reckless endangerment.

Gonzalez-Villodas was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on August 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 19

Summer Gosls
3d ago

that's a very low bond for that but I know why,if he was a black man his bond would atleast be 150,000

Reply(7)
10
Related
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman suffers deadly gunshot wound in Hartford

Alex Jones ordered to pay additional $45.2 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents. The conservative talk show host claimed multiple times the 2012 school shooting in Newtown that left 26 people dead was not real. Girls Future Firefighters Camp encourages female enrollment. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:11...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man shot in Norwich in critical condition

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning that left a man in critical condition, police say. Norwich Police, Fire and American Ambulance arrived to Division Street at around 12:05 a.m. Officers located the injured man, who was transported to a nearby hospital. He is currently in critical […]
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Grantmoor Motor Lodge
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
WTNH

Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man pistol-whipped during carjacking at Orange gas station: Police

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Orange Police Department is investigating an incident at a gas station in the city on Friday where one man was pistol-whipped after suspects threatened to take his car. According to police, the violent carjacking took place just before 6 a.m. at the Valero fuel station at 347 Boston Post Rd. […]
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse

EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
EAST LYME, CT
Daily Voice

Arrest Report: Trooper From Vernon Beat Victim Up To 40 Times

Following additional charges filed against a Connecticut state trooper for alleged domestic violence, state officials released a statement saying the officer remained suspended. Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, who was first arrested on Monday, Aug. 1, for allegedly beating a woman, was arrested again on...
Eyewitness News

Bristol police investigate deadly early morning shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man died following a shooting in Bristol that happened early Friday morning. According to Bristol police, they received a report just before 3:15 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to investigate. They said they found a male...
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy