Newington police arrest 2 in shooting incident
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two individuals following an intensive investigation into a shooting incident, officials said.
On Dec. 5, 2021, officers responded to the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning after seven gunshots were fired into an unoccupied car in a parking lot. According to the police, guests staying at the hotel woke up to the sound of gunfire and called 911.
Evidence collected at the scene and a subsequent investigation led to the identification of 31-year-old Alexander Hernandez of New Britain as the man accused of shooting into the unoccupied car.
Hernandez was charged with the following offenses: operating under suspension, breach of peace, conspiracy to commit a breach of peace in the 2 nd degree, weapons in a motor vehicle, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Investigators also obtained information that 37-year-old Aurora Gonzalez-Villodas of New Britain was involved and had knowledge of the shooting.
She was charged with the following offenses: criminal liability for acts or another, criminal liability for acts of another/ weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal liability for acts of another/ unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ criminal mischief in the 1 st degree, criminal liability for acts of another/ criminal possession of a firearm, criminal liability for acts of another/ violation of a protective order, criminal liability for acts of another/ reckless endangerment.
Gonzalez-Villodas was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on August 8.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 19