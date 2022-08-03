ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

southplattesentinel.com

New scholarship available for Northeastern Junior College's T-Prep Program

The Northeastern Junior College Foundation is pleased to announce the Rex and Doris Monahan Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship aims to support Northeastern students enrolled in the new T-Prep Program. The T-Prep Program, which is a partnership with CU Denver’s School of Education and Human Development, allows students to take classes at Northeastern to earn an associate’s degree in education. Students are able to complete their following two years at Northeastern to earn their bachelor’s degree from CU Denver without having to leave the area. The T-Prep program is available at Northeastern for the following licensure options; Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education.
STERLING, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?

Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
BOULDER, CO
K99

SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop

I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
LOUISVILLE, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

History: Black Bear Inn, 35 years of 4-star food

The Black Bear Inn was Lyons one and only award-winning, fine dining restaurant, known for its European menu. Today people know the building and the tall “bear motif sign” as a large quilting shop. While the Wyppler’s ran the restaurant for 35 years, the building began as a touristy gift shop, then was a lunch counter for a while, and was finally remodeled in 1973 by George and Franziska Stein into a quality restaurant. The couple also established the name and German cuisine.
LYONS, CO
Axios Denver

Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer

If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
ERIE, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Republican Statehouse Candidate Is Election Denier Working for Mike Lindell

A Colorado Republican state Senate candidate is employed by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote election fraud conspiracy theories. Melody Peotter, who is running for Senate District 25 in the north Denver suburbs, lists Lindell Management as her employer on her personal financial disclosure form. Lindell funds Cause of America, the national conspiracist organization Lindell modeled upon the Colorado-based U.S. Election Integrity Plan (USEIP), and he told Reuters that he pays other election-focused employees through Lindell Management. Two right-wing conspiracists who endorsed Peotter say she works specifically for Cause of America.
COLORADO STATE

