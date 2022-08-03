Read on www.southplattesentinel.com
New scholarship available for Northeastern Junior College’s T-Prep Program
The Northeastern Junior College Foundation is pleased to announce the Rex and Doris Monahan Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship aims to support Northeastern students enrolled in the new T-Prep Program. The T-Prep Program, which is a partnership with CU Denver’s School of Education and Human Development, allows students to take classes at Northeastern to earn an associate’s degree in education. Students are able to complete their following two years at Northeastern to earn their bachelor’s degree from CU Denver without having to leave the area. The T-Prep program is available at Northeastern for the following licensure options; Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, and Special Education.
