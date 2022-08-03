ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support staff at Denver Public Schools to get pay raise

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

Support staff at Denver Public Schools to get pay raise 00:44

The Denver Public School district will raise wages for support staff. This follows months of negotiations between DPS and union leaders.

An empty classroom of Emily Griffith campus in Denver, Colorado, on December 15, 2020. Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The agreement increases starting wages for food service workers and custodians to more than $18 an hour. Classroom aids will now make $20 an hour.

Superintendent Alex Marrero says his goal is to make DPS Colorado's most competitive school district when it comes to pay.

"All employees I plan to get to 20 dollars an hour by the (20)24-25 school year," he said.

The increases come as schools districts across Colorado are struggling to hire and keep educators and staff.

RELATED: Jeffco Public Schools reaches deal with union

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Public Schools
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

