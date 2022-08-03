ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother': Which Showmances Are Still Together?

By Sarah Little
 3 days ago

Big Brother is known for its strategic gameplay, devastating blindsides, and outrageous fights. However, when fans think of Big Brother , they often think of its iconic showmances . And after compiling this list, we’ve realized that Big Brother might have a better success rate than The Bachelor regarding lasting relationships.

Jeff and Jordan were one of the most iconic ‘Big Brother’ showmances

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd met in Big Brother 11 , and their connection was undeniable. The two immediately made a pact, and their showmance began. Unfortunately, they were seen as a threat, and Jeff and Jordan touched the block together during the final five. The houseguests sent Jeff to the jury, and Jordan had the last laugh when she was crowned the winner on finale night.

The couple began officially dating after Big Brother 11 concluded, and they returned to play the game as a duo in season 13. Jeff made it to the final seven, and Jordan came in fourth place.

Jeff proposed to Jordan during a special episode of Big Brother 16 in 2014, and they married in 2016. The couple has two sons together — one born in October 2016 and the other born in September 2018.

Brendon and Rachel

Other than Jeff and Jordan, when Big Brother fans think of showmances, one of the first ones that comes to mind is Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas.

Rachel and Brendon competed in Big Brother 12 and never tried to hide their showmance. Their relationship made them an obvious target for the other houseguests. However, thanks to a couple of Head of Household wins , Rachel survived until week five. She ultimately came in ninth place, and Brendon came in sixth place.

Rachel and Brendon continued their relationship outside the house, and like Jeff and Jordan, they returned as a duo in Big Brother 13 . Brendon was evicted during week five, and he battled his way back into the competition just to be taken out again in week seven. On the other hand, Rachel made it to the final two seats and won the game in a 4-3 vote.

Rachel and Brendon appeared in The Amazing Race Seasons 20 and 24, where they came in third place both times.

Brendon proposed to Rachel in 2011, and the couple married in September 2012. They have two children together — one daughter born in April 2016 and one son born in November 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjxTJ_0h3t3tHa00
Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas | Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Daniele and Dominic

Daniele Donato first appeared in Big Brother 8 , where she came in second place, losing to her father, Dick Donato . The chaotic father-daughter duo returned in Big Brother 13 , but Dick self-evicted during week one. But not everything was terrible because Daniele quickly connected with fellow houseguest Dominic Briones.

Unfortunately, their close friendship led to Dominic’s eviction on day 27. And Daniele survived in the Big Brother house until day 55.

Following the game, Daniele and Dominic began dating. They got engaged in August 2012 and married in January 2013. Daniele and Dominic have two children together — a daughter born in August 2018 and another girl born in November 2021.

Cody and Jessica were one of many showmances in ‘Big Brother 19’

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf began a showmance during Big Brother 19 , quickly making them a house target. The players evicted Cody on day 23, but he won a battle-back competition and re-entered the game on day 30. But his and Jessica’s luck wouldn’t last long because Jessica was evicted on day 51, and Cody followed suit the next week.

Cody and Jessica were one of many showmances in Big Brother 19 , but they are the only couple still together. They competed in The Amazing Race Season 30 together, and they won.

In 2018, Cody proposed, and they married in October of that year. Cody and Jessica have three daughters together — one born in March 2019, another in October 2020, and the third in July 2022.

Swaggy C and Bayleigh

Christopher “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton formed a strong romantic connection when they met in Big Brother 20 . However, their showmance made them a target, and Swaggy C left after week 2. And due to the domination of the Level Six alliance, the house sent Bayleigh to the jury on day 51.

At the finale, Swaggy C proposed to Bayleigh, and she said yes. They later revealed that Bayleigh had become pregnant in the Big Brother house, and she had a miscarriage while in the jury house.

The Big Brother showmance married in February 2019, and Swaggy C and Bayleigh have been going strong ever since.

Tyler and Angela

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans competed alongside Swaggy C and Bayleigh in Big Brother 20 , but they made it much farther in the game. Although they were clearly in a showmance, Tyler and Angela were protected by the Level Six alliance.

Angela placed fourth in the competition, and Tyler was the runner-up. After the season concluded, Tyler and Angela continued their relationship . And Tyler proposed in January 2021.

Honorable mentions for ‘Big Brother’ ‘showmances’

There are a few Big Brother love stories that weren’t necessarily showmances. These couples met on the show but didn’t kickstart their relationships until after the game ended.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo competed in Big Brother 18 together, and Nicole even pulled off the win. However, she was in a showmance with Corey Brooks during the season, and Victor didn’t vote for her to win. So it was a shock when Nicole and Victor began dating in 2017. He proposed during a special Big Brother 20 appearance, and they married in March 2021. Nicole gave birth to their first child a few months later.

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott worked together in the Committee alliance in Big Brother 22 , aka Big Brother: All-Stars 2 . Although sparks flew between them during the game, they didn’t start their romance until outside of the Big Brother house in late 2020. Memphis and Christmas married in May 2022.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss were both victims of the Cookout alliance in Big Brother 23 . And after getting close in the jury house, they announced that they were together about two weeks after the finale. Almost one year later, Derek and Claire are still together, and they’re rumored to be competing in The Amazing Race Season 34 .

