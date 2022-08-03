ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Want More Scenes With Deacon and Hope

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Deacon Sharpe has been a controversial figure in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless canvases. The character has had several ties to many of the characters in B&B, with many not ending well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xlc82_0h3t3qdP00
(L-R) Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, Sean Kanan as Deacon Sharpe, Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

When he isn’t causing trouble, he tries to be a parent. Deacon has been trying to reconnect with his daughter Hope for a while now, and fans now want more scenes with them together.

Hope and Deacon have been spending a lot of time together recently

Deacon got arrested in 2021 , but it didn’t take him long enough to return to B&B . Viewers learned that he and Hope had been writing to one another while he was incarcerated, and when he returned, she seemed to be the only one who wanted him around.

Deacon fell in with Sheila Carter, who wanted them to fake a romance to get closer to their children, but Deacon turned down her advances, citing he was a changed man. However, Deacon wanted to drive a wedge between Ridge and Brooke so that he could reunite with the mother of his daughter.

After Sheila convinced him to switch Brooke’s nonalcoholic champagne, he succeeded in his plans for a while. Brooke got drunk on New Year’s Eve and ended up kissing Deacon. While the two tried keeping things low-key, Douglas Forrester witnessed everything and spilled the beans, which led Ridge into Taylor’s arms.

Brooke and Deacon also brought Hope into their little scheme when Brooke asked her daughter to keep the secret of her dalliance with Deacon a secret. Hope and Deacon had a heart-to-heart about what happened that night and have been spending time frequently.

Hope actor Annika Noelle thinks the character needs Deacon in her life

Deacon isn’t the saint we would want him to be, but he has tried reconnecting with his daughter, and it seems they might be back on the same page for once in a long time. When Hope was born, Deacon tried his best to be in her life, but his actions and Brooke’s determination ensured he never could.

When Brooke married Nick, Deacon signed over his parental rights to Nick. He later again signed rights to Ridge when Hope was taken away from Brooke due to her shortcomings as a mother. Deacon has worked hard to be in his daughter’s life, and the actor who plays Hope agrees he may be what she needs.

Annika Noelle sat down with Soap Hub and explained Deacon and Hope’s relationship. She said:

“There has always been the absence of a true paternal presence in Hope’s life. Whether it was Deacon, Ridge, or Nick, none of these men stuck around long enough to be a reliable father figure that she could depend on.”

Noelle further shared that Deacon’s return into the fold gives her character Hope “a chance to reconnect with Deacon after years of him being away.” She called it “an invaluable opportunity to finally have that bond in her life.”

Fans want more Deacon and Hope scenes

B&B recently posted an appreciation of the father-daughter duo with the caption, “When we get father-daughter scenes with these two>>>.” Fans were quick to beg writers to pair them more with one saying they want more scenes with the two and especially scenes with Deacon and his granddaughter, Beth.

Other fans jumped in to say they love scenes with the two of them because it’s clear Deacon wants to be there for Hope and help her in any way he can. Only time will tell if we’ll see more of this sweet father-daughter dynamic, but it’s safe to say fans are here for more of it.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Support Taylor and Deacon’s Romance

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 14

Carol Freligh
3d ago

I hate that Ridge jumps to the wrong conclusion , and starts kissing Taylor, she is such a terrible person, she hangs on Ridge all the time. please send her away, he belongs with Broke. also I hope li and bill get together, that would be a good story line.

Reply(2)
9
Cheryl Mcclane
2d ago

well Hope screwd Brooke again by posting that picture and of course Taylor used it to her advantage. Just let Ridge and Brooke be happy. Let Deacon have Taylor or lock him up cause of helping Sheila.

Reply
8
Sharon Adams
2d ago

I personally am not a fan of Hope, less scenes the better. I don't think Brooke would like it too much if she knew how Taylor has been all over Ridge during their trip, leading Ridge on. She's a homewrecker with no values or respect and needs to go.

Reply(2)
7
Related
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Sheila Twist That Could Cause Huge Drama and Prove That Ridge Isn’t as Over Taylor as He Thinks He Is

Sheila could tear the Forrester’s apart without lifting a finger!. With the woman who “killed” Finn and shot Steffy on the loose, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Ridge has been doing everything in his power to keep his loved ones safe. He’s hired extra security, which we’re told has been stationed outside the homes of Brooke, Taylor, Hope and Thomas. He’s also got men watching Steffy and her kids during their overseas trip.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Young
Person
Douglas Forrester
Person
Nick
Person
Scott Clifton
Person
Sean Kanan
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Getty Images#Paramountplus
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/2/22: Is Esme Dead?

Lives hang in the balance in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Ava and Nikolas search for Esme, Trina’s fate is in the hands of the court, Liz suspects Finn thinks she’s losing her mind, and Willow wants to know exactly what’s wrong with her… and her unborn child!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test

The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

152K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy